Google today announced that it's bringing Gemini to organizations everywhere by launching Gemini Pro

Google has launched Gemini Pro, and has announced that it will be made available for organizations across the globe.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 13 2023, 22:06 IST
Google Gemini Pro has been launched by the company today. The new AI tool is focused on organizations across the world. (Google)
Google Gemini Pro has been launched by the company today. The new AI tool is focused on organizations across the world.

On December 6, Google unveiled Gemini AI, its largest large language model ever released, leaving PaLM-2 behind. After a week, today, December 13, Google finally launched its Gemini Pro model, making it available for businesses and organizations globally. Launching the enterprise-focused AI system, Google is now allowing developers to build applications using Google's latest AI model. Gemini is a large-scale AI system trained on vast amounts of data that can generate new content based on what users request. Google claims that its most powerful variant of the AI system, Gemini Ultra, is capable of delivering outputs in text, image, video, and audio formats.

Launching Gemini Pro, Google said in its blog post, “Today, we are introducing a number of important new capabilities across our AI stack in support of Gemini, our most capable and general model yet. It was built from the ground up to be multimodal, which means it can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information, including text, code, audio, image, and video, in the same way humans see, hear, read, listen, and talk about many different types of information simultaneously”.

Google launches Gemini Pro for organizations

Google Cloud clients can use Gemini to create apps such as AI-powered chatbots, easy-to-query inventory databases, and marketing presentations. The company also emphasized that Gemini Pro will be free at launch for cloud customers, with some limits. Ultimately, Google said, it plans to ensure that its cloud AI offering will be “competitively priced.” The company said Gemini Pro's text-based capabilities are four times less expensive for input and two times less expensive for output than the last iteration of its AI model, PaLM 2, which was released in June.

The AI model is built to “generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information, including text, code, audio, image, and video in the same way that humans see, hear, read, listen and talk about different types of information simultaneously,” Google Cloud Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian said.

Google said Gemini Pro supports 38 languages across 180 countries worldwide, and currently accepts text as input and generates text as output. Google is also releasing a dedicated Gemini Pro Vision platform that can handle text- and image-based prompts from users.

Gemini Ultra, the company's largest and most capable model for “highly complex” tasks, will be available to select cloud customers and partners for early experimentation before it's released to the general public next year, the company said.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 22:06 IST
