ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 mission: Two rockets, one historic objective

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is getting ready for its big Chandrayaan-4 mission. This mission stands out because ISRO plans to use two rockets to do one job and unlike any previous mission undertaken by Isro, Chandrayaan-4 will aim to bring back lunar rocks and soil (regolith) to Earth .

Chandrayaan-4 is set to launch around 2028, and it's all about India trying to be the fourth country to bring back samples from the moon. Isro's Chairman, S Somanath, revealed the mission's primary goal during a recent presentation at the National Space Science Symposium, emphasizing the scientific significance of collecting and studying lunar samples.

The mission plan for Chandrayaan-4 is quite complex. It involves five different parts of the spacecraft: the propulsion, descender, ascender, transfer, and re-entry modules. This approach is differnt from previous missions and will help in lunar exploration and bringing back samples from the moon.

For this mission, ISRO will use two distinct rockets for its payload delivery: the powerful PSLV LVM-3 and ISRO's regular PSLV. Each rocket will carry different modules of the spacecraft. The bigger LVM-3 will transport the propulsion, descender, and ascender modules, while the smaller PSLV will deliver the transfer and re-entry modules to their designated orbits.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission's propulsion module will guide the spacecraft to the moon's orbit, and then the descender module will land on the moon's surface, just like Chandrayaan-3 did. A groundbreaking addition to India's exploration, the ascender module, will collect and store moon samples before taking off again to meet the transfer module in lunar orbit.

ISRO hasn't shared all the details yet, but everyone is excited to see how Chandrayaan-4 will unfold. With its innovative approach and cutting-edge technology, Chandrayaan-4 heralds a new era of lunar exploration for India, promising groundbreaking discoveries and scientific advancements in the realm of space exploration.

