Govt talks tough to Google after 10 Indian apps removed from Play Store, says "delisting cannot be permitted"

Indian government takas tough stand against Google after it removes 10 local apps. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says will provide protection to startups, calls for meeting to address dispute.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 02 2024, 16:17 IST
Indian government firmly opposes Google Play Store's removal of Indian apps, and defends local startups. (ANI)

The controversy over Google's recent removal of 10 Indian apps from the Google Play Store has escalated. The Indian government has declared its strong disapproval of the delisting of homegrown apps and indicated it will not be tolerated. The dispute centres around the non-payment of service fee by these apps, leading to their removal from Google Play Store, including matrimony services like Bharat Matrimony and job search app Naukri. The government has called for a meeting with Google and the affected startups next week to address the escalating issue. The government has indicated its strong stance on the issue by saying, "delisting cannot be permitted",

Government Takes Strong Stand

In an interview with PTI, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised the critical role of the startup ecosystem in the Indian economy, asserting that their fate cannot be subject to the decisions of major tech corporations. Vaishnaw stated, "India is very clear, our policy is very clear...our startups will get the protection that they need."

India has witnessed remarkable growth in its startup ecosystem, boasting over one lakh startups and more than 100 unicorns within a decade. Minister Vaishnaw underlined the necessity to channel the energy of the youth and entrepreneurs, emphasising that it cannot be dictated by the policies of big tech companies.

In response to Google's removal of apps, the minister revealed plans for a meeting with Google and the delisted app developers to find a resolution. He categorically stated, "I have already called Google...I have already called the app developers who have been delisted, we will be meeting them next week. This cannot be permitted. This kind of delisting cannot be permitted."

"I will be telling Google...Our entrepreneurial energy...startups, look at the whole startup India programme, 10 years back we had practically nothing and today we have more than 1,00,000 startups, more than 100 unicorns...this is something...the energy of our youth, the energy of our entrepreneurs, the energy of our talented people that has to be channelised fully well, it cannot be left to the policies of any big tech," the Minister told PTI.

Reason for removal of apps

The ongoing dispute stems from Google imposing a service fee of 11 to 26 percent on in-app payments, following an order by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to scrap the earlier system of charging 15 to 30 percent. Google proceeded with delisting apps that refused to comply with the new fee structure after the Supreme Court denied interim relief to the companies behind these apps.

While the affected companies, including Bharat Matrimony and Kuku FM, expressed discontent with Google's actions, the government is gearing up to safeguard the interests of Indian startups. The meeting scheduled for next week is expected to pave the way for a resolution to the escalating tensions between the government, Google, and the affected startups.

First Published Date: 02 Mar, 16:17 IST
