Happy Women's Day! Best tech gadget gifts that will make life easier-Roomba, Kindle, more

Happy Women's Day! As we celebrate the remarkable achievements of women around the world, it's also a great opportunity to appreciate the women in our lives. And what better way to do that than with the perfect tech gadget gift? Whether it's for your partner, mother, sister, friend, or colleague, there's always a tech gadget that can make their daily lives easier and more enjoyable. So, if you have left your shopping plans for the last moment, we have curated a list of unique gadgets that will make for a priceless gift. The Women's Day gifts list includes Roomba, Kindle, Apple Watch SE, smart mug and smart reusable notebook. Let's take a closer look.

iRobot Roomba i7

For the unaware, Roomba is a robot vacuum cleaner which connects with your Wi-Fi to clean the entire house. Roomba uses vSLAM navigation technology to not only know the different rooms in the house, but also its own location within the house. This way, it will never miss a spot when cleaning. This product can be bought on Amazon for Rs. 39900.

Kindle

A perfect gift idea for the tech savvy woman in your life can be Kindle, especially if they are an avid reader. Not only does Kindle offer portability and long battery life, it can keep thousands of books within it, giving her an almost unlimited supply of reading material. However, do remember that you have to separately buy the books along with your Kindle. Alternatively, if they already use a tablet you can just give them a collection of e-books that they can read on it. The 8GB and 6.8-inch variant of Kindle can be purchased for Rs. 13999.

Apple Watch SE

If you're looking for a gift idea for a fitness freak and someone who is always on-the-go, give them a way to track all their activities with the Apple Watch SE. Apple Watch SE comes with a Retina OLED display, syncs everything from music, podcasts and audiobooks and keeps note of their heart rate and other vitals. It can also help them organize their work better and reduce their screen time. The Apple Watch SE can be purchased for Rs. 34900.

Smart Mug

Now, moving onto hidden gems, a smart mug can be a game changer for those who get so consumed by work and other distractions that their coffee often runs cold. Smart mugs can keep your coffee at a specific temperature till the last sip. And you can control it all through an app which means you can be anywhere in the house or at the office and still make sure your coffee is warm when you reach it. There are quite a few brands available on ecommerce platforms and the price range would be between Rs. 20000 to Rs. 30000.

Rocketbook Smart Notebook

If you are looking for a gift option for someone who either loves to write, take a lot of notes or use a notebook to organize their daily schedule, this would be a perfect gift. A smart notebook offers the same aesthetic and experience of a normal notebook but with the perks of the digital world. You can erase your typos, no need to type them up later, can be directly uploaded to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote etc and you get an infinite supply of pages. While there are many such smart notebooks available at different price points, Rocketbook offers it for Rs. 4498.