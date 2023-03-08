    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Happy Women's Day! Best tech gadget gifts that will make life easier-Roomba, Kindle, more

    Happy Women's Day! Best tech gadget gifts that will make life easier-Roomba, Kindle, more

    For the last minute planners, here are the best tech gadget gifts you can consider on Women's Day that are guaranteed to make their life easier. The list includes Roomba, Kindle, smart mug and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 08 2023, 12:12 IST
    Women's day
    Looking for the best tech gadget gift ideas for Women's Day? It’s not too late. Check out these awesome Women's Day gifts. (Pexels)
    Women's day
    Looking for the best tech gadget gift ideas for Women's Day? It’s not too late. Check out these awesome Women's Day gifts. (Pexels)

    Happy Women's Day! As we celebrate the remarkable achievements of women around the world, it's also a great opportunity to appreciate the women in our lives. And what better way to do that than with the perfect tech gadget gift? Whether it's for your partner, mother, sister, friend, or colleague, there's always a tech gadget that can make their daily lives easier and more enjoyable. So, if you have left your shopping plans for the last moment, we have curated a list of unique gadgets that will make for a priceless gift. The Women's Day gifts list includes Roomba, Kindle, Apple Watch SE, smart mug and smart reusable notebook. Let's take a closer look.

    iRobot Roomba i7

    For the unaware, Roomba is a robot vacuum cleaner which connects with your Wi-Fi to clean the entire house. Roomba uses vSLAM navigation technology to not only know the different rooms in the house, but also its own location within the house. This way, it will never miss a spot when cleaning. This product can be bought on Amazon for Rs. 39900.

    Kindle

    A perfect gift idea for the tech savvy woman in your life can be Kindle, especially if they are an avid reader. Not only does Kindle offer portability and long battery life, it can keep thousands of books within it, giving her an almost unlimited supply of reading material. However, do remember that you have to separately buy the books along with your Kindle. Alternatively, if they already use a tablet you can just give them a collection of e-books that they can read on it. The 8GB and 6.8-inch variant of Kindle can be purchased for Rs. 13999.

    Apple Watch SE

    If you're looking for a gift idea for a fitness freak and someone who is always on-the-go, give them a way to track all their activities with the Apple Watch SE. Apple Watch SE comes with a Retina OLED display, syncs everything from music, podcasts and audiobooks and keeps note of their heart rate and other vitals. It can also help them organize their work better and reduce their screen time. The Apple Watch SE can be purchased for Rs. 34900.

    Smart Mug

    Now, moving onto hidden gems, a smart mug can be a game changer for those who get so consumed by work and other distractions that their coffee often runs cold. Smart mugs can keep your coffee at a specific temperature till the last sip. And you can control it all through an app which means you can be anywhere in the house or at the office and still make sure your coffee is warm when you reach it. There are quite a few brands available on ecommerce platforms and the price range would be between Rs. 20000 to Rs. 30000.

    Rocketbook Smart Notebook

    If you are looking for a gift option for someone who either loves to write, take a lot of notes or use a notebook to organize their daily schedule, this would be a perfect gift. A smart notebook offers the same aesthetic and experience of a normal notebook but with the perks of the digital world. You can erase your typos, no need to type them up later, can be directly uploaded to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote etc and you get an infinite supply of pages. While there are many such smart notebooks available at different price points, Rocketbook offers it for Rs. 4498.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Mar, 12:12 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more