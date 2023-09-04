IIT JAM 2024 registration: Check out details and 3 apps to prepare for this exam

Want to do an MSc. from IITs? Your chance is here now. IIT JAM 2024 registration is set to commence on September 5, 2023, at jam.iitm.ac.in. This process is initiated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras for the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (IIT JAM). It is an entrance exam for M.Sc. program admissions at various IITs.

Candidates who wish to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 examination should visit the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in. The application window will be open until October 13, 2023. Applicants can anticipate the release of the admit card on January 8, 2024, and the examination itself will take place on February 11, 2024, with results expected on March 22, 2024.

Eligibility for this exam includes those who have completed an undergraduate degree or are in their final year of undergraduate studies. To apply online, follow these steps:

How to apply for IIT JAM 2024 registration

1-Visit the official IIT JAM website at jam.iitm.ac.in.

2-Locate and click on the "IIT JAM 2024 registration" link on the homepage.

3-Register yourself and submit the required information.

4-After registration, log in to your account.

5-Complete the application form and make the necessary payment for application fees.

6-Submit your application and download a copy for your records.

The application fee is Rs. 900 for one paper and Rs. 1250 for two papers for Female/SC/ST/PwD category candidates. For all other candidates, it's Rs. 1800 for one paper and ₹2500 for two papers. If you need to make changes to your examination city, test papers, category, or gender, there is a fee of Rs. 300, in addition to any applicable differences in the application fee. For more information, refer to the official IIT JAM website.

IIT JAM is considered to be a tough exam and you need to prepare for it strategically. For this you can take help from these three apps:

Apps to prepare for IIT JAM

Unacademy: This app offers various courses for the preparation of IIT JAM. With this app, you can get access to various live lectures from top educators. Apart from that, you will get mock tests, test series, and practice tests.

IIT JAM PW: This app by Physics Wallah provides various affordable courses for the preparation of IIT JAM. in these courses you will get subject-wise live video lectures, study materials, and various mock tests.

IIT JAM by Edurev: With this IIT JAM Preparation App you will get the latest study material, online tests, interactive video lectures, detailed notes, previous year question papers, and a lot more