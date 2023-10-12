Icon
Home Tech News INDIA Alliance blasts Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube for "aiding communal hatred", urges CEOs to be neutral

INDIA Alliance blasts Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube for "aiding communal hatred", urges CEOs to be neutral

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge shared a letter from the INDIA Alliance alleging that YouTube, WhatsApp and Facebook are helping spread communal hatred in India and urged Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai to maintain neutrality during upcoming elections.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 12 2023, 23:28 IST
Icon
INDIA Alliance
INDIA Alliance wrote a joint letter from 28 different parties to Google and Meta CEOs Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai accusing platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube of “aiding communal hatred”. (Pexels)
INDIA Alliance
INDIA Alliance wrote a joint letter from 28 different parties to Google and Meta CEOs Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai accusing platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube of “aiding communal hatred”. (Pexels)

The INDIA Alliance has written a scathing letter accusing the CEOs of Google and Meta Platforms, Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg respectively, that their platforms YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp are “aiding communal hatred”. The letter, which was signed by leaders from different political parties under the INDIA bloc also urged that the platforms should maintain neutrality in the upcoming elections. The letter came after the Washington Post newspaper highlighted the alleged bias of Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube towards the ruling BJP party and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing a digital copy of the letter on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Letter by INDIA parties to @Facebook's Mr. Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) citing the exhaustive investigations by the @washingtonpost that Meta is culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India”.

The letter was signed by a number of veteran leaders from the INDIA alliance including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Hemant Soren, TR Baalu, Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and others.

It wrote an identical letter to Pichai whose firm Google owns YouTube.

INDIA Alliance accuses Facebook, WhatsApp of spreading hate

You can find the full letter below:

Dear Mr. Zuckerberg,

We are writing on behalf of the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), an alliance of 28 political parties in India that represent the combined Opposition coalition. We are the ruling alliance in 11 states and represent nearly half of all Indian voters.

You may be aware of the recent exposes by the Washington Post newspaper about the role of WhatsApp and Facebook in aiding the communal hatred campaign of the ruling BJP. Specifically, the article cites details of how this vile, communally divisive propaganda is carried out using WhatsApp groups by BJP members and supporters.

In another article titled 'Under India's pressure, Facebook let propaganda and hate speech thrive', the Post has elucidated with evidence the blatant partisanship by Facebook India executives towards the ruling dispensation. This was well known to us in the Opposition for a long time and have even raised it several times in the past.

It is very clear from these exhaustive investigations by the Washington Post that Meta is culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India. Further, we have data that shows algorithmic moderation and suppression of Opposition leaders' content on your platform while also promoting ruling party content.

Such blatant partisanship and bias towards one political formation by a private foreign company is tantamount to interfering in India's democracy, one that we in the INDIA alliance will not take lightly.

In light of the upcoming national elections in 2024, it is our earnest and urgent plea to you to consider these facts seriously and ensure immediately that Meta's operations in India remain neutral and are not used wittingly or unwittingly to cause social unrest or distort India's much cherished democratic ideals.

It is ironical that we are writing this letter in the birth month anniversary of the greatest champion of non-violence and social harmony in history, Mahatma Gandhi. We are confident that you and Meta also yearn for a harmonious India that the Mahatma wished for. We look forward to your full cooperation in this regard.

Thank you,

Signed on behalf of India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) by:

(KC Venugopal)

General Secretary (Organisation)

Indian National Congress

From:

1. Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge, President, Indian National Congress 2. Sh. Rahul Gandhi, Former President, Indian National Congress

3. Sh. Sharad Pawar, President, Nationalist Congress Party

4. Shri Uddhav Thackeray, President, Shiv Sena (UBT)

5. Sh. Hemant Soren, Chief Minister, Jharkhand

6. Sh. TR Baalu, MP and Leader, DMK Party in Parliament

7. Sh. Lalan Singh, President, Janta Dal (United)

8. Sh. Akhilesh Yadav, President, Samajwadi Party

9. Sh. Tejaswi Yadav, Chairperson, Rashtriya Janta Dal

10. Sh. Derek O'Brian, MP and Leader, All India Trinamool Congress

11. Sh. Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist)

12. Sh. D Raja, General Secretary, Communist Party of India

13. Sh. Omar Abdullah, Vice President, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

14. Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, President, Jammu & Kashmir People's Democratic Party

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Oct, 23:28 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Fortnite
Fortnite introduces creator-made maps in Halloween update
Roblox
Roblox finally released on PS4 and PS5; Know all about it
Rocket League
Rocket League players, beware! You will not be able to trade items after this DATE
Sony PS5
Sony announces new-look PlayStation 5 with slimmer design, increased storage
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon