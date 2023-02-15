India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 Date and Timing: When and Where to Watch Live on OTT

India vs Australia 2nd Test Streaming: India and Australia played the first match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy on February 9 and the match ended in a victory for the Men in Blue. Ashwin's five wicket haul, backed up by terrific support from Jadeja and Shami helped India restrict Australia to their lowest ever total against the Indian team. The Border-Gavaskar series first began in 1996 and ever since has been one of the most exciting series that has given the fans many memorable moments.

Both teams will be hoping to win the 2nd Test match which is all set to take place on February 17.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd Test be played?

The match will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India. The match between India and Australia will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will the India vs Australia 2nd test be played?

India vs Australia 2nd Test Streaming will be broadcast on February 17 at 9:30 am IST. IND vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score Streaming will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Cricket fans can catch all the action of the India vs Australia 2nd Test Streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar app and Star Sports channels. The Disney+ Hotstar app is available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and even in the web version and you will need a subscription to have the best experience.

India vs Australia 2nd Test streaming: Watch test match online

India vs Australia 2nd Test will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides monthly, 6-month and yearly subscriptions to choose from.

Fortunately, Disney+ Hotstar have ample subscription options to choose from. The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.