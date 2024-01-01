Icon
Home Tech News India's scientific Odyssey in 2024: To space with ISRO and more - a year of bold exploration

India's scientific Odyssey in 2024: To space with ISRO and more - a year of bold exploration

India gears up for a groundbreaking year in science, with ISRO space missions, satellite launches, and other cutting-edge research projects that promise exciting developments in 2024.

By: HT TECH
Jan 01 2024, 13:56 IST
Stellar triumphs by ISRO in 2023: From Chandrayaan-3 mission to Aditya-L1 mission
India
1/7 In July 2023, ISRO marked a historic achievement by launching Chandrayaan-3 mission, its third lunar exploration endeavour. On August 23, the spacecraft achieved a groundbreaking soft landing on the Moon's south pole, making India the first nation to achieve this feat. The lunar south pole holds scientific secrets and cosmic mysteries that could provide insights into our planet's ancient history and the potential for lunar colonisation. (ISRO)
image caption
2/7 Aditya-L1 mission: In September 2023, ISRO launched Aditya-L1 mission, India's first space-based solar observatory. The spacecraft embarked on a complex journey towards the Sun, with its final destination being a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1, situated 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. Aditya-L1 aims to study the Sun, unravelling information not only about our solar system's stars but also contributing to our understanding of other stars in the Milky Way galaxy. (ISRO)
image caption
3/7 Gaganyaan mission: October 2023 witnessed a significant milestone as ISRO launched the uncrewed Test Vehicle Development Flight (TV-D1) of the Gaganyaan program. This mission, conducted from the First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, demonstrated the performance of the Crew Escape System. The in-flight abort showcased the system's capability to separate from the Crew Module, ensuring astronaut safety in case of unforeseen incidents. (ISRO)
image caption
4/7 PSLV-C55 mission: In April 2023, ISRO's PSLV-C55 mission successfully launched two Singaporean satellites – TeLEOS-2 and Lumelite-4. TeLEOS-2, the primary satellite, and Lumelite-4, a co-passenger satellite, were placed into an eastward low-inclination orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This mission showcased India's commitment to international collaboration in space exploration. (ISRO)
image caption
5/7 Gaganyaan Module Propulsion System Test: July 2023 witnessed a crucial milestone as ISRO successfully tested the Gaganyaan Module Propulsion System. This test, conducted at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, involved five liquid apogee motor engines and 16 reaction control system thrusters. These components are vital for maintaining the orbital module's performance and ensuring precise control during the mission. (ISRO)
image caption
6/7 PSLV-C56 mission: In July 2023, ISRO's PSLV-C56 mission, also known as the DS-SAR mission, marked the Indian space agency's 90th mission. The mission, performed in collaboration with NSIL, launched seven Singaporean satellites, including DS-SAR, the primary satellite. The successful launch highlighted India's continued prowess in space exploration and satellite deployment. (ISRO)
image caption
7/7 Yearender 2023: ISRO's Space Achievements: The year 2023 was a momentous one for ISRO, featuring historic achievements ranging from the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's south pole to the successful demonstration of the Crew Escape System in the Gaganyaan program. These accomplishments underscore India's growing prominence in the field of space exploration and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery. (PTI)
India
India gears up for a stellar 2024 in science, from space missions and cutting-edge satellites by ISRO to ambitious research stations in Antarctica, the Arctic and more. (PTI)

India gears up for a stellar 2024 in science, from space missions and cutting-edge satellites by ISRO to ambitious research stations in Antarctica, the Arctic and more.

Story: In the coming year, India is embarking on ambitious scientific endeavors, ranging from ISRO looking to send humans into space and other agencies looking to go undersea. To start it all on a positive note, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has just launched the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on January 1, 2024 aiming to unlock the mysteries of X-rays and delve into the enigmatic world of black holes.

But that's not all – the Aditya-L1 mission satellite will be inserted at the Lagrange Point-1 on January 6, providing an uninterrupted view of the sun for five years. Additionally, the NISAR satellite, a joint project by NASA and ISRO, will be launched to study climate change, making it the most expensive earth imaging satellite ever made, according to a PTI report.

Recapping the achievements of the past year, India successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, soft-landing near the moon's south pole. Looking ahead, two unmanned missions under the "Gaganyaan" project are planned, paving the way for an Indian to journey into space in 2025.

Samudrayaan mission

Marking a significant milestone in deep-ocean exploration, India's "Samudrayaan mission" schedules a phased descent. Phase 1 targets 500 meters in March, paving the way for Phase 2's ambitious 6,000-meter goal. The mission's centerpiece, the Matsya 6000, is a three-person submersible capable of sustained operation for 12-16 hours. Its 96-hour oxygen supply and advanced technological capabilities promise unprecedented access to the ocean's deepest secrets.

On the commercial front, private space companies like Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos are gearing up for their first commercial launches in 2024, marking a significant milestone in India's space exploration.

Commercial Space Ventures

Beyond space exploration, Indian startups are making waves – Pixxel plans to launch a constellation of 24 satellites by 2025, while Agnikul Cosmos is preparing for a test flight of its 3D-printed "Agnibaan" rocket.

India's Global Scientific Footprint

The government has also approved participation in major international science projects, including the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) and the Indo-US collaborative Fermilab initiative. The National Quantum Mission, aimed at advancing quantum technologies, has been given the green light with an estimated cost of over 6,000 crore in the next eight years.

In other exciting developments, India announced plans for a new research station, "Maitri-II," in Antarctica, set to start operations in 2029. The country is also expanding its presence in the Arctic with a winter expedition to the Himadri research station.

While these scientific endeavors promise a bright future, the year 2023 saw some unexpected changes, including the shift of Kiren Rijiju to Earth Sciences and the abrupt resignation of the Department of Science and Technology Secretary Srivari Chandrasekhar. The Indian Science Congress, usually inaugurated by the prime minister, has been put on hold following disputes related to the 109th edition organized by the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA).

