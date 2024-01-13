Icon
Home Tech News Instagram co-founders bid farewell to AI-powered news app, Artifact, citing market challenges

Instagram co-founders bid farewell to AI-powered news app, Artifact, citing market challenges

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are shutting down their AI-centric news app, Artifact, less than a year after its launch, citing limited market opportunities.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 13 2024, 13:35 IST
Meta AI is here: Know how to talk to the chatbot on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook
Artifact
1/6 In September 2023, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, made a big announcement that it was adding its own native AI chatbot called Meta AI to all of its messaging services. As a result, the chatbot was added to Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct Messages (DM), and WhatsApp. In September, Meta AI was released in a limited capacity as part of its beta testing, but now it is available to users in the US. (Meta)
Artifact
2/6 Meta AI is an integrated chat experience. You can have an individual conversation with it as well as have it pop up in group conversations to help out with a various things. Meta AI is multimodal, so alongside text responses, it can also generate images from simple text prompts. All you have to type is “@MetaAI /imagine” followed by your prompt. (REUTERS)
Artifact
3/6 What is interesting about Meta AI is that it has also added a bunch of different personalities that you can interact with. These show up as profiles on Facebook Messenger and Instagram. All you have to do is click on them and speak with their AI replicas. Some of the notable people with Meta AI persona include Charli D’Amelio as Coco, Dance enthusiast, MrBeast as Zach, Paris Hilton as Amber, Tom Brady as Bru, and more.  (Meta)
Artifact
4/6 Meta AI can also recommend Reels. This is a new feature which was announced on December 6. Users can go to Meta AI ask it to show Reels for a particular theme and the chatbot will deliver.  In a blog post, the company said, “Say you’re planning a trip to Tokyo with friends in your group chat, you can ask Meta AI to recommend the best places to visit and share Reels of the top sites to help you decide which attractions are must-sees”. (Meta)
Artifact
5/6 Another new feature introduced is called ‘reimagine’ which will be available only in group chats. This is how it works: Meta AI generates and shares the initial image you requested, then your friend can press and hold on the picture to riff on it with a simple text prompt and Meta AI will generate an entirely new image.  (Meta)
image caption
6/6 Apart from this, Meta is working on a number of other features which are currently in testing phase. “We’re exploring ways for you to use AI to help you create the perfect birthday greeting to share with your bestie, edit your own Feed posts, draft a clever introduction for your Facebook Dating profile or even set up a new Group”. Additionally, Meta is also testing a feature that will let users see highlights of the conversations in group chats that they missed out on. (Meta)
Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger announce the closure of their AI-powered news app, Artifact. (Artifact)

In a surprising turn of events, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of Instagram, are shutting down their highly anticipated news app, Artifact, just shy of its one-year anniversary. The announcement, delivered through a Medium post by Systrom, outlined that the app's core news reading features would remain accessible until the end of February, but commenting and posting capabilities were immediately disabled.

Renowned for its AI-centric functionalities and a Reddit-like interactive environment, Artifact garnered attention not only for its famous founders but also for its innovative approach to news consumption. The app's reporter-friendly features, such as dedicated author pages had come in hor high praise, and it secured a prominent spot in Apple and Google's app stores.

Systrom Acknowledges Challenges and Opportunities

In a blog post, CEO Kevin Systrom stated, "We have built something that a core group of users love, but we have concluded that the market opportunity isn't big enough to warrant continued investment in this way." The wind-down process has already commenced, with users unable to add new comments or posts, though the platform will continue to provide news access until the end of February.

While Systrom remained tight-lipped about his future endeavours, the note hinted at a potential venture into a new AI-focused project. "I am personally excited to continue building new things, though only time will tell what that might be," he expressed, emphasising the transformative era of artificial intelligence that is reshaping various aspects of our lives.

Artifact's Journey Since January 2023

Artifact, since its launch in January 2023, introduced an array of features such as AI-powered article summaries, the ability to comment within the app, and a unique feature allowing users to mark articles as clickbait and then rewrite them using AI.

The team of eight individuals working on Artifact will now disband, as Systrom expressed eagerness about venturing into new projects.

As Artifact fans bid farewell, they have a few more weeks to savour the app's features before it bids its final adieu to the digital realm.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 13:35 IST
