Instagram down AGAIN! Hundreds of thousands of users report issues with feed

Instagram went down for hundreds of thousands of users globally today, May 22, and users have taken to social media platforms like Twitter to highlight the issue.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 22 2023, 07:47 IST
Instagram went down during today’s early hours. (Unsplash)

Just days after being unresponsive to hundreds of users, Instagram again went down during the early hours of today, May 22, and this time, the outage was huge. So, if you're having trouble accessing the popular social media platform, know that you're not alone. On May 18, Instagram went down across the USA and nearby regions with users facing problems logging into the platform, accessing the feed, viewing and posting stories, and more. The service has gone down again today, and hundreds of thousands of people have been affected by the issue.

Instagram goes down again

DownDetector, which shows a chart indicating the cases of Instagram outages reported in the last 24 hours, indicated that these peaked around 4:09 AM IST today with as many as 188,000 people reporting issues while accessing the social media platform. The Downdetector Twitter account tweeted, “User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 7:56 PM EDT.”

The chart shows a view of problems reported by users in the past 24 hours. Most Instagram down messages by users had to do with difficulties with the Instagram app, which was 87 percent of the cases. While 9 percent of users faced a problem with the Instagram website and 4 percent of users reported login issues.

But it is not just the US which faced the outage. As many as 9357 people in India also reported Instagram issues. 42 percent of the people reported server connection problems while 41 percent of users had issues with the Instagram app. 16 percent of the users also struggled while logging in. Users came across a cached version of their Instagram feed and a “Couldn't refresh the feed.” message popped up while refreshing the page.

In a statement given to The Verge, a Meta spokesperson confirmed that “We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Based on the timeline of reports on Downdetector, it seems like the Instagram service has been restored and users can log in again and continue ‘Instagramming'.

First Published Date: 22 May, 07:47 IST
