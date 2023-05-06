iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air to Mixed Reality headset, know what Apple WWDC 2023 can feature

Apple announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) in late March, saying that the five-day event will start on June 5, 2023. The event is to help third-party software developers of Apple platforms in staying up-to-date with the latest changes and to understand how they will have to adapt their software to keep up with the operating systems. But, on the first day of the event, Apple traditionally showcases new versions of operating systems and new products. This year, it is expected that iOS 17 can be released alongside a new 15-inch MacBook Air and a Mixed-Reality headset. Let's take a look at what Apple might be bringing this June.

iOS 17

It started as an update with minor changes, but now it appears that the iOS 17 could bring some of the most requested iPhone features to life. Leaks have suggested that a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music and more can be added. Additionally, iOS 17 can unlock the app sideloading feature in the EU region, as per some reports.

Mixed Reality Headset

Apple's ambitious project, an AR/VR headset (or mixed reality headset), which, according to leaks, is being called Reality One or Reality Pro, can also be launched during the event. If leaks are to be believed, this will be the newest product category for the company. The headset will also be packed with cutting-edge technology such as dual 4K micro-OLED displays, ‘dozens' of cameras to map the surroundings as well as monitoring facial expressions, hand gestures, iris scanning for authentication and more.

watchOS 10

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman has revealed that the watchOS 10 could also get some significant feature boosts. Some of the most talked about features include a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen and more.

15-inch MacBook Air

A larger MacBook Air can also be launched at the event. It will get a display size of 15.5-inch and the M2 chipset with 8-core and 10-core GPU variants. It is not likely to get the M3 chipset for now.