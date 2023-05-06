Home Tech News iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air to Mixed Reality headset, know what Apple WWDC 2023 can feature

iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air to Mixed Reality headset, know what Apple WWDC 2023 can feature

In just one month’s time, Apple will be hosting its WWDC 2023 event. Various leaks have revealed what could be unveiled during the event. From iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air, Mixed Reality headset and more can be announced.

| Updated on: May 06 2023, 11:09 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
WWDC 2023
View all Images
Know everything that can be announced during the Apple WWDC 2023, including iOS 17 and MacBook Air. (Apple)

Apple announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) in late March, saying that the five-day event will start on June 5, 2023. The event is to help third-party software developers of Apple platforms in staying up-to-date with the latest changes and to understand how they will have to adapt their software to keep up with the operating systems. But, on the first day of the event, Apple traditionally showcases new versions of operating systems and new products. This year, it is expected that iOS 17 can be released alongside a new 15-inch MacBook Air and a Mixed-Reality headset. Let's take a look at what Apple might be bringing this June.

iOS 17

It started as an update with minor changes, but now it appears that the iOS 17 could bring some of the most requested iPhone features to life. Leaks have suggested that a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music and more can be added. Additionally, iOS 17 can unlock the app sideloading feature in the EU region, as per some reports.

Mixed Reality Headset

Apple's ambitious project, an AR/VR headset (or mixed reality headset), which, according to leaks, is being called Reality One or Reality Pro, can also be launched during the event. If leaks are to be believed, this will be the newest product category for the company. The headset will also be packed with cutting-edge technology such as dual 4K micro-OLED displays, ‘dozens' of cameras to map the surroundings as well as monitoring facial expressions, hand gestures, iris scanning for authentication and more.

watchOS 10

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman has revealed that the watchOS 10 could also get some significant feature boosts. Some of the most talked about features include a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen and more.

15-inch MacBook Air

A larger MacBook Air can also be launched at the event. It will get a display size of 15.5-inch and the M2 chipset with 8-core and 10-core GPU variants. It is not likely to get the M3 chipset for now.

First Published Date: 06 May, 11:08 IST
