With iOS 17 update, Apple may make shocking move, allow sideloading apps on iPhone

Eager to know about the changes that iOS 17 is expected to bring to your iPhone? In a shocking move, Apple may allow sideloading apps on iPhone. Here is all you need to know.

iOS 17 update- Know expected release date, features and updates here. (HT Tech)

With reports claiming Apple is paying less attention to the iOS 17 update due to its focus on the upcoming MR headset, it is being said that the next iOS update is not going to bring major changes and features. However, this does not mean that the iOS 17 will not be worth the wait. Though the updates can be comparatively less when compared to iOS 16, it will enhance the functionality of your iPhone. And now, as per the latest details, iOS 17 may well allow sideloading apps on iPhone in what can be a shocking move by Apple.

So far, Apple's approach to security and privacy is to not allow sideloading in order to avoid malware on iPhones. Apple said, "Some have suggested that we should create ways for developers to distribute their apps outside of the App Store, through websites or third-party app stores, a process called 'sideloading'."

Apple added, "Allowing sideloading would degrade the security of the iOS platform and expose users to serious security risks not only on third-party app stores, but also on the App Store."

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is also preparing to allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads, a part of a sweeping overhaul aimed at complying with European Union requirements coming in 2024. The report further informed that Apple's software engineering and services employees are working on a major push to open up key elements of Apple's platforms. As part of the changes, people will be able to download third-party software to their iPhone and iPad without using the company's App Store.

However, it is not yet known when these changes will go live. It can arrive with the release of iOS 17. Also, according to a report by the Indian Express, "There is also the possibility of Apple limiting the changes to the EU alone and keeping its current policy in all other regions."

When is iOS 17 release date?

There are reports claiming that the company will be rolling out iOS 17 in June 2023. Along with iOS 17, Apple is likely to release iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 at its annual developers conference WWDC. Here are the other updates that iOS 17 can bring to your iPhone.

1. Next-Generation CarPlay

Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay at WWDC 2022, which will feature support for multiple displays, widgets, and integration with vehicle functions like the instrument cluster, climate controls, and FM radio. According to the report by MacRumors, "Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, and it's likely that the connected iPhone will require iOS 17 or later."

2. Headset Support

Apple can also announce AR/VR headset this year, and iOS 17 would likely include the support for the device before it launches.

Devices supporting iOS 17

Though there is no official information available regarding the list of iPhone models supporting iOS 17, it is being said that iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may skip iOS 17. While, the users of iPhone models launched after 2017 will be able to enjoy the features and updates of iOS 17.

Here is the list of Apple iPhone that will support the iOS 17 update

1. iPhone 15 Series (Launch during Fall of 2023)

2. iPhone 14 Pro Max

3. iPhone 14 Pro

4. iPhone 14 Plus

5. iPhone 14

6. iPhone 13 Pro Max

7. iPhone 13 Pro

8. iPhone 13

9. iPhone 13 mini

10. iPhone 12 Pro Max

11. iPhone 12 Pro

12. iPhone 12

13. iPhone 12 mini

14. iPhone 11 Pro Max

15. iPhone 11 Pro

16. iPhone 11

17. iPhone XS Max

18. iPhone XS

19. iPhone XR

20. iPhone SE (2022)

21. iPhone SE (2020)

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 18:28 IST
