iOS 17 update to boost the power of these iPhone apps! Check what is happening

iOS 17 is expected to feature some significant improvements to two really useful apps for iPhone users. Know what an Apple analyst has revealed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 20:09 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
iOS 17
View all Images
iOS 17 is expected to have several notable changes for iPhone users. (Pexels)

iOS 17 is all set to give a massive makeover to iPhones! So far, several leaks and rumours have revealed key features that are likely to come to iPhones. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, on MacRumors Show podcast, said the upcoming iOS 17 will bring enhancements and modifications to the Wallet app. Gurman said that iOS 17 will concentrate on the core system apps rather than introducing groundbreaking modifications or standout features like the widgets in iOS 14 or the Lock Screen redesign in iOS 16.

Apart from the Wallet app improvements, there will be several improvements in the Find My app, Gurman added. Gurman added that this comes "amid a bigger push on location- and Find My-related features." He also said that in the coming weeks, he will share more details on iOS 17.

Sideloading of Apps

In addition, Gurman said that he believes that Apple will allow sideloading of apps, but it will be restricted to Europe in order to adhere to the Digital Markets Act. He believes that developers may be required to pay an extra charge to offer their apps through a third-party service and that these functionalities are unlikely to be addressed during the WWDC keynote. Instead, Apple may release them silently.

Other iOS 17 features

There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone.

iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit APIs/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 20:09 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets