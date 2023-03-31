IPL 2023 Live Online: Know when and where to watch IPL opening ceremony today

IPL 2023 Live Online: Here is exciting news for all the cricket fans. The 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin today, Friday, March 31. Along with a grand opening ceremony, you will also be able to watch the first match of the season. Two teams fighting for the throne today will be Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Excited? You can watch the IPL 2023 Opening ceremony and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing against Gujarat Titans live online. Wondering how? Check the details below.

TATA IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 16th edition of the TATA IPL will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The T20 cricket matches will be played across 12 venues. Notably, both the opener and the final of the tournament will be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium. It can be known that as per the schedule, the finals of the TATA IPL 2023 will be played on May 28, 2023.

TATA IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Performance details

According to the information provided by the Indian Premier League over its Twitter handle, you will be able to watch singer Arijit Singh, actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandana, setting fire on the stage of the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

"Get ready to rock & roll! To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema," the tweet read.

"Lights Camera Action @tamannaahspeaks & @iamRashmika are geared up for an exhilarating opening ceremony of #TATAIPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium," another tweet stated.

TATA IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch it live online

The TATA IPL 2023 opening ceremony will start at 6 pm and it can be watched live on Star Sports. For people who want to watch the live streaming of the opening ceremony on their smartphones, they can watch it on the Jio Cinema app for free.