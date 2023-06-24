ISRO Internship Program 2023 is here; Know how to apply

The ISRO Internship Program, offered by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), presents a valuable opportunity for individuals interested in space science and research to gain practical experience and knowledge in the field. This program offers various internship programs designed to provide hands-on learning experiences. Here is a comprehensive overview of the program:

Eligibility criteria:

To be eligible for the ISRO Internship Program, applicants must be Indian citizens. The project work can be conducted individually or in groups of up to four students. Group applicants must be from the same branch, semester, and college. The program is open to students pursuing BE/B Tech, B Sc (Physics/Chemistry), and Diploma (Electronics/Mechanical/Computer Science).

Eligibility criteria vary depending on the educational background:

BE/B Tech students must have completed their 6th semester, with a limit of up to the 5th semester.

B Sc students majoring in Physics or Chemistry should have completed their 4th semester, with a limit of up to the 4th semester.

Diploma students specializing in Electronics, Mechanical, or Computer Science should be in their final year, with a limit of up to the 2nd year.

Application for project work:

When applying for project work, interested individuals need to attach a detailed biodata that includes information about their educational qualifications, previous internships/projects, skills, areas of interest, and any relevant work experience. The application form must be filled out by the student and signed by the Head of the Department or Principal of the College/Institution. It is important to submit the completed application form at least 45 days prior to the commencement of the project work block period.

It's important to note that the ISRO Internship Program does not provide any stipend, remuneration, or financial assistance to the selected students. The project work can only be carried out in the 'Unclassified Areas of VSSC/ISRO'. The number of students accepted for the program may vary due to facility constraints, and the selection process is at the discretion of VSSC.

How to apply:

To apply for the ISRO Internship Program, candidates should submit an online application through the Indian Space Research Organisation website. However, due to the high number of applications received, it is advisable for students to also consider alternative organizations in case their application is not successful.

About ISRO:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the national space agency of India, operating under the Department of Space. It is responsible for conducting space research, exploration, and developing technologies for space-based applications. ISRO was established in 1969 to institutionalize space research in India and has since achieved significant milestones in space exploration. Notable achievements include launching satellites, developing launch vehicles and rocket engines, and undertaking deep-space missions.