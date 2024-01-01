Icon
Home Tech News ISRO set to launch XPoSat mission on PSLV-C58 rocket to study black holes and more

ISRO set to launch XPoSat mission on PSLV-C58 rocket to study black holes and more

ISRO is set to welcome the new year with the launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer insights into celestial objects like black holes, onboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Jan 01 2024, 07:05 IST
Icon
Aditya-L1 mission: Explore which ISRO camera captured the Sun's image, amidst unimaginable heat
XPoSat mission
1/6 The Aditya-L1 mission, launched by ISRO on September 2nd, aims to study the solar atmosphere. Recently, Aditya-L1 captured some remarkable photos of the Sun, utilising the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) onboard the spacecraft. (ISRO)
image caption
2/6 SUIT, installed on the spacecraft, is a Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope designed to capture images of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere. The photosphere refers to the Sun's surface, while the chromosphere extends from the surface to the outermost atmospheric layer, about 2000 kilometres above. (ISRO)
image caption
3/6 SUIT utilised, for the first time, its capabilities to capture full-disk images of the Sun, showcasing features such as solar flares, sunspots, and tranquil areas. These images, shared by ISRO on Twitter, reveal the Sun in 11 different colours. (ISRO)
image caption
4/6 The consortium of institutions, including Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Center for Excellence in Space Science Indian (CESSI), Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Udaipur Solar Observatory, Tezpur University, and ISRO scientists collaborated to create SUIT, one of the seven payloads on Aditya-L1. (ISRO)
image caption
5/6 The images were captured using the SUIT's onboard camera on December 5th, revealing the opening and closing of the aperture during the inspection. This mechanism facilitates the entry of solar radiation into the payload and thermal filter. A metal dielectric coating has been applied to prevent damage to the mirror and detector due to excessive heat. (ISRO)
image caption
6/6 According to former ISRO scientist Manish Purohit, the metal dielectric coating reflects most solar radiation outside the range of 200 to 400 nanometers, ensuring that only 1 percent of the flux reaches SUIT's main optical chamber. This innovative solution prevents any potential damage, allowing SUIT to successfully capture full-disk images of the Sun. (ISRO)
XPoSat mission
icon View all Images
The launch comes after the success of its Gaganyaan Test Vehicle D1 mission in October. (ISRO)

 ISRO is set to welcome the new year with the launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer insights into celestial objects like black holes, onboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket on Monday. The launch comes after the success of its Gaganyaan Test Vehicle D1 mission in October. 

The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, would carry primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits. 

The 25-hour countdown commenced on Sunday for the lift-off scheduled at 9.10 am from the first launch pad at this spaceport, located about 135 kms east of Chennai, on January 1. “The countdown commenced for PSLV-C58 at 8.10 am today,” ISRO sources said. 

The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is aimed to investigate the polarisation of intense X-ray sources in space. According to ISRO, it is the first dedicated scientific satellite from ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. Besides ISRO, the US-based National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) conducted a similar study -- the Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer mission in December 2021 on the remnants of supernova explosions, the particle streams emitted by black holes and other cosmic events. 

While space-based X-ray astronomy has been established in India focusing on imaging, and time domain studies, Monday's mission marks a major value-addition to the scientific fraternity, the space agency said. The objective of the PSLV-C58 mission includes measuring polarisation of X-rays in the energy band 8-30 keV emanating from about 50 potential cosmic sources, to carry out long term spectral and temporal studies of cosmic x-ray sources. The X-Ray polarisation serves as a crucial diagnostic tool for examining the radiation mechanism and geometry of celestial sources. 

The primary payload of XPoSat is POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-Rays) which is designed to measure polarimetry parameters by Raman Research Institute and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) built by the U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru. The Mission life is about 5 years. The space-based study of X-Ray polarisation is gaining utmost importance internationally, and in this context, the XPoSat mission would play a significant role, ISRO added. 

XPoSat is anticipated to bring substantial benefits to the Astronomy community globally. Apart from its capability of timing and spectroscopy-based observations, the insights derived from X-ray polarisation measurements on celestial objects like black holes, neutron stars, and active galactic nuclei, hold the potential to significantly improve the understanding of their physics. The mission is poised to play a pivotal role in building expertise in X-Ray polarimetry in India, providing a foundation for future advancements and fostering a collaborative network within the astronomy community. 

The 44.4-meter-tall PSLV rocket would first deploy the primary satellite into a 650 km Low Earth Orbit around 21 minutes after lift-off and later the scientists would bring the satellite to a lower altitude of about 350 km by restarting the fourth stage of the vehicle, for conducting the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM-3) experiment. It may be recalled that the space agency conducted a similar scientific experiment using POEM-2 in the PSLV-C55 mission in April 2023. 

The rocket that will fly is the PSLV-DL variant which has a lift-off mass of 260 tonnes. The fourth stage is configured as a 3-axis stabilized Orbital platform for conducting experiments. 

The payloads are: 

Radiation Shielding Experiment Module by TakeMe2Space, 

Women Engineered Satellite by LBS Institute of Technology for Women, 

BeliefSat (an amateur radio satellite) built by K J Somaiya Institute of Technology, 

Green Impulse Transmitter by Inspecity Space Labs Pvt Ltd, 

LEATTD -- Launching Expeditions for Aspiring Technologies Technology Demonstrator by Dhruva Space Pvt Ltd, 

RUDRA 0.3HPGP and ARKA 200 developed by Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Dust Experiment (DEX) built by PRL, 

ISRO and Fuel Cell Power System and Si based High Energy cell built by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jan, 07:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
GTA 6
GTA 6: Fan made Red Dead Redemption 2 concept trailer sparks frenzy among Rockstar enthusiasts
Nvidia gaming chip
Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order
GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon