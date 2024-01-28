ISRO's plans to revolutionize space missions with advanced launch vehicles

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), known for its cost-effective and reliable space missions, is poised to take a significant leap forward with its upcoming advanced launch vehicles. These developments promise to enhance payload capacities and introduce reusability, marking a new era in space exploration and satellite deployment.

Before delving into the technical advancements of these launch vehicles, it's crucial to understand what happens during a satellite launch. The process begins with the rocket, consisting of various components such as the payload (the satellite), propulsion modules (fuel tanks and engines), and multiple stages that are designed to separate during ascent. As the rocket's engines ignite, it ascends, shedding weight by jettisoning its spent stages in a process called staging. This action allows the remaining parts of the rocket to accelerate further. The satellite, housed within the fairing (a protective nose cone), stays shielded from atmospheric drag and heat. Once the rocket reaches the edge of space, the fairing is discarded, revealing the satellite. Upon achieving the desired orbit, the satellite is carefully released from the rocket's final stage, ensuring its precise deployment into the intended orbital path. This methodical sequence is vital for the satellite's successful placement and operation in space.

One of the key upgrades is in the LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3), ISRO's heavy-lift launch vehicle. This is the same launch vehicle that successfully carried Chandrayaan 3 to the lunar South Pole. The current payload capacity of the LVM3 stands at 4 tonnes to Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) and an impressive 8 tonnes to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). With the introduction of a semi-cryogenic engine, known as SC120, the payload capacity is set to increase further, enhancing the LVM3's capability to meet the emerging global commercial launch service market needs. This advancement aligns with the space sector reforms announced by the Government of India, empowering and enabling Indian industries in end-to-end manufacturing of space vehicles.

As part of ISRO's commitment to stay competitive and relevant in the market, a public-private partnership model with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) has been initiated. This collaboration aims to manufacture the LVM3, addressing the global demand for communication satellites and mega constellations in LEO. The LVM3's upgradation promises great potential and opportunity to capture this niche market in the coming years, reinforcing ISRO's position as a leader in space technology innovation.

Further augmenting the LVM3 is the new uprated cryogenic engine, C32, which will contribute a 484 kg payload mass gain. When combined with the SC120, this upgrade will bolster the LVM3's capacity, enabling it to transport an impressive 5.1 tonnes to the GTO. This marks a significant increase from its current capacity, further positioning ISRO as a competitive player in the global space arena.

In another significant development, ISRO is focusing on the LM110 LOX-Methane engine. Termed as 'softcryo' engines, these are designed to be throttlable between 60 to 110%. This feature provides enhanced control and efficiency, crucial for precise satellite deployments and interplanetary missions. The LM110 engines are not only designed for efficiency but also with reusability in mind. They are expected to be reusable up to 20 times, a feature that aligns with global trends in space technology, emphasizing sustainable and cost-effective space exploration.

The LM110's design is optimized for recovery and reuse, integrating advanced manufacturing techniques such as additive manufacturing. This approach is in line with ISRO's vision of developing technology that is both cutting-edge and environmentally conscious.

Looking ahead, ISRO is also conceptualizing the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). This ambitious project includes a LOX Methane common core booster with clustered engines, meaning that more than one engine will be used in this stage, supplemented with solid strap-on boosters.

The NGLV is proposed to have different variants, catering to a range of mission requirements. These include a 17-tonne payload capacity to a 500 km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in its expendable version, scaling up to a massive 48.01 tonnes to LEO. Recoverable versions of the NGLV are also in the works, with capacities of 18.825 tonnes and 28.39 tonnes to LEO. For missions to the Geostationary Transfer Orbit, a 9.5-tonne payload capacity is proposed in the expendable variant.

These advancements highlight ISRO's commitment to pushing the boundaries of space technology. The introduction of these enhanced launch vehicles is not just a technical achievement but also a strategic move. It positions ISRO as a significant player in the global space industry, capable of undertaking more ambitious missions, including interplanetary explorations and advanced satellite deployments.

As these launch vehicle developments unfold, ISRO continues to solidify its position as a global leader in space technology, paving the way for a future where space is more accessible and exploration knows no bounds.

(By Manish Purohit. The author is an accomplished Solar Energy and Spacecraft Solar Panel Expert with extensive experience in managing critical space missions including Chandrayaan-2 and Mangalyaan. His expertise in solar panel fabrication, technology implementation, and cost-effective solutions has been pivotal in advancing space exploration and solar energy initiatives. With a proven track record of successful projects and technology development, he continues to be a driving force in the field of renewable energy and space technology.

Twitter: @purohitmanish)

