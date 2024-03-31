 Ixigo launches ‘Flyfie’ drone selfie stick for travellers but you can’t buy it | Tech News
Home Tech News Ixigo launches ‘Flyfie’ drone selfie stick for travellers but you can’t buy it

Ixigo launches ‘Flyfie’ drone selfie stick for travellers but you can’t buy it

Ixigo, a travel app, has sparked curiosity with a teaser for its "Flyfie" drone selfie stick. But beware, it's all a playful prank ahead of April Fools' Day!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 31 2024, 14:03 IST
Icon
Now, you can Snapchat from the SKY! Check out Snapchat Pixy drone
Ixigo
1/5 Developers at Snap Inc call Pixy a camera and while this is true, Pixy drone also has all the regular features of a consumer drone. Weighing just 101 grams, Snap claims the drone’s battery can last anywhere between 6 to 8 flights. (Snap Inc.)
image caption
2/5 According to Tech Radar, the Pixy drone can reach a maximum height of 30 ft. which can be pre-determined. The drone moves along four preset paths that are stored in its memory, keeping the camera focused on you. (Snap Inc.)
Ixigo
3/5 Although not the most technologically advanced, the Pixy drone is made for Snapchat enthusiasts. It works similar to Snap Spectacles and transmits photos and videos to Memories wirelessly. In terms of specs, Pixy has a 20MP sensor that shoots 12MP images and videos of 2.7k at 30 fps. (Snap Inc.)
Ixigo
4/5 However, one shortcoming is that you cannot control the drone via your phone and you cannot see the captured images or videos until they have been transmitted to your device. Snap told TechRadar, and you can export your photos and videos to platforms other than Snapchat. (Pixabay)
Ixigo
5/5 Snap also said that Pixy has a second camera and a sensor on the bottom that detects your hand for landing. It uses the camera on the front to take photos and video, but also to identify your face and body so it can track them for the photos and videos. (Snap Inc.)
Ixigo
icon View all Images
Ixigo teases users with a drone selfie stick prank just ahead of April Fools' Day. (@ixigo)

Ixigo, the travel app, has stirred up  the social media buzz by teasing its new drone selfie stick named Flyfie. The teaser showcases what appears to be a mini drone attached to a smartphone that magically transforms into a flying selfie stick, promising to capture every traveller's moment from above. Dubbed as "Flyfie" by @abhibus and ixigo, the concept encourages hands-free aerial selfies and vlogging. One enthusiastic user even exclaimed, “Throw away your selfie sticks. Presenting ixigo Flyfie - A drone for your phone.”

Ixigo's Flyfie will surely be any travel vlogger's best friend but the thing is you cannot buy it. Why? Well, ahead of April 1 or April fool's Day, it's nothing more than a playful prank, so don't be fooled.

Also read: Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more

Despite the convincing attempts by Ixigo to deceive users, it's clear this is all in good humour. Shows in the teaser, like using the "Theft Guard (beta)" feature to track down a snatcher, or effortlessly navigating obstacles while in flight mode, underscore the absurdity of the prank. 

Social Media Users Uncover the Prank

Tech companies have a tradition of pulling pranks on consumers every April 1st, and Ixigo is no exception. Despite the absurdity of the concept – evident in the impractical design and unrealistic functionalities – some X users have fallen for the ruse, eagerly asking for a purchase link.

Also read: Govt Warning: Don't use public USB ports to charge your smartphones

However, savvy users quickly discerned the prank and took to social media to expose it. As one user jokingly remarked, "Should I spill the beans?" while another simply stated, “Looks like April Fool.”

As April Fools' Day approaches, it's wise to approach such announcements with a healthy dose of scepticism. Don't let yourself be duped by the allure of innovative yet improbable gadgets. Happy April Fools' Day!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 14:03 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders
Android games
Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more
GTA 6
Red Dead Redemption Is Now Free For PS5, Xbox: All Details
artificial intelligence
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Indian IT sector to get AI boost, US govt puts up safeguards and more

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets