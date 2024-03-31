Ixigo launches ‘Flyfie’ drone selfie stick for travellers but you can’t buy it

Ixigo, the travel app, has stirred up the social media buzz by teasing its new drone selfie stick named Flyfie. The teaser showcases what appears to be a mini drone attached to a smartphone that magically transforms into a flying selfie stick, promising to capture every traveller's moment from above. Dubbed as "Flyfie" by @abhibus and ixigo, the concept encourages hands-free aerial selfies and vlogging. One enthusiastic user even exclaimed, “Throw away your selfie sticks. Presenting ixigo Flyfie - A drone for your phone.”

Ixigo's Flyfie will surely be any travel vlogger's best friend but the thing is you cannot buy it. Why? Well, ahead of April 1 or April fool's Day, it's nothing more than a playful prank, so don't be fooled.

Despite the convincing attempts by Ixigo to deceive users, it's clear this is all in good humour. Shows in the teaser, like using the "Theft Guard (beta)" feature to track down a snatcher, or effortlessly navigating obstacles while in flight mode, underscore the absurdity of the prank.

Social Media Users Uncover the Prank

Tech companies have a tradition of pulling pranks on consumers every April 1st, and Ixigo is no exception. Despite the absurdity of the concept – evident in the impractical design and unrealistic functionalities – some X users have fallen for the ruse, eagerly asking for a purchase link.

However, savvy users quickly discerned the prank and took to social media to expose it. As one user jokingly remarked, "Should I spill the beans?" while another simply stated, “Looks like April Fool.”

As April Fools' Day approaches, it's wise to approach such announcements with a healthy dose of scepticism. Don't let yourself be duped by the allure of innovative yet improbable gadgets. Happy April Fools' Day!