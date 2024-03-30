 Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more | Gaming News
Home Gaming News Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more

Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more

Discover top-rated high-graphics Android games for 2024! From immersive RPGs to intense shooters and realistic racing sims, these games showcase the best of mobile gaming.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 30 2024, 10:27 IST
Icon
Quicken Simplifi, YNAB to Monarch, explore top 5 budgeting app alternatives as Mint bids farewell
Android games
1/8 For years, Mint has been a trusted companion for budgeting, expense tracking, and financial management. However, with Intuit's decision to merge Mint into Credit Karma, users are left with the impending disappearance of this beloved app. Originally slated for closure on January 1st, 2024, Mint's final day of service has now been rescheduled to March 23rd, 2024, leaving many users searching for alternatives. (Pexels)
image caption
2/8 You could go with Credit Karma, but The Verge quotes Intuit as saying, “Some of the most popular Mint-like features are available on Intuit Credit Karma.”The publication then adds that this "isn’t the most encouraging phrase". Also read: https://www.theverge.com/23943479/mint-intuit-quicken-budget-apps (Pexels)
image caption
3/8 In the wake of Mint's departure, several budgeting apps have emerged as viable replacements. While none may perfectly replicate Mint's features, they offer similar functionalities and ease of use. Let's delve into five noteworthy alternatives that can help you stay on top of your finances. (Pexels)
image caption
4/8 Quicken Simplifi: The basic offering from the renowned financial app company Quicken, stands out as a big alternative for Mint users. Offering a comprehensive suite of tools to track expenses, create budgets, and monitor financial health, Simplifi provides a user-friendly dashboard and seamless integration with various accounts. It is priced at $24 for the first year and $47.88 annually thereafter. (Quicken)
image caption
5/8 YNAB (You Need A Budget): YNAB steps into the spotlight as another robust alternative to Mint. With its user-friendly interface and emphasis on budget creation and expense tracking, YNAB aims to empower users to manage their finances effectively. While its subscription model may not be free, starting at $14.99 a month or $99 a year, its features justify the investment for those committed to financial discipline. (YNAB)
image caption
6/8 Copilot: Tailored for macOS and iOS users, Copilot positions itself as a worthy successor to Mint's throne. Boasting features such as transaction categorization, budget tracking, and AI-driven insights, Copilot seeks to streamline financial management for Apple enthusiasts. Priced at $13 a month or $95 a year after a free trial, Copilot offers a promising alternative for Mint users within the Apple ecosystem. (Microsoft)
image caption
7/8 Tiller: For users comfortable with spreadsheet-based finance management, Tiller presents a compelling option. By integrating seamlessly with Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel, Tiller empowers users to customize their financial tracking experience. With a subscription priced at $79 a year after a 30-day trial, Tiller appeals to those seeking a more hands-on approach to budgeting and expense tracking. (Tiller Money)
image caption
8/8 Monarch: Closing the lineup is Monarch, a newcomer recommended by users as a suitable replacement for Mint. With its intuitive interface, customizable features, and a special offer for Mint migrants, Monarch aims to ease the transition for former Mint users. Priced at $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year after a free trial, Monarch positions itself as a user-friendly alternative for individuals seeking simplicity and efficiency in managing their finances. (Monarch)
Android games
icon View all Images
Discover top-rated Android games with stunning graphics and immersive gameplay experiences for all gaming enthusiasts. (Pexels)

When it comes to Android gaming there are lots of games that boast of high-quality graphics but the reality is different. You literally need to spend time searching for quality Android games in the never-ending list in the Google Play store.  Amidst a sea of options, finding the right game can be daunting. So here we have curated a list of top-tier high-graphic Android games across various genres for your gaming pleasure.

1. Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact stands out as an action-packed RPG set in a vast and visually captivating world. Players can team up in real-time for cooperative quests, engaging in seamless combat that blends melee and ranged attacks. With stunning visuals and fluid animation, Genshin Impact promises an enthralling experience for those seeking immersive gameplay.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption Is Now Free For PS5, Xbox: All Details

2. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Activision's latest mobile offering, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, brings the acclaimed PC experience to smartphones. Featuring Battle Royale mode alongside classic multiplayer options, the game offers intense combat on-the-go. While graphics may not match its PC counterpart, Warzone Mobile promises action-packed gameplay tailored for high-end devices.

3. Rally Horizon

Rally Horizon offers adrenaline-pumping racing thrills while prioritising realism. With a broad selection of automobiles and challenging weather conditions, the game provides a dynamic racing experience. Detailed settings and realistic effects highlight the potential of modern Android technology, making Rally Horizon a must-have for racing fans.

Also read: Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally

4. Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation immerses players in a terrifying survival horror experience set within the legendary 'Alien' universe. With an intense atmosphere and an engaging tale, the game provides a unique blend of stealth and resource management. Alien: Isolation's dark, gritty graphics are true to its source material and enhance the immersive gameplay.

5. CarX Street

CarX Street sets the bar high for open-world racing on Android devices. Featuring realistic environments and detailed car models, the game offers an immersive racing experience. While capped at 30FPS for now, CarX Street is a must-have for flagship device owners craving intense racing action.

Also read: Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray

In short, these high-graphic Android games offer immersive experiences across various genres, showcasing the capabilities of modern smartphone hardware. Whether you're into action RPGs, intense shooters, or realistic racing sims, there's something for everyone in the world of mobile gaming.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Mar, 10:27 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders
Android games
Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more
GTA 6
Red Dead Redemption Is Now Free For PS5, Xbox: All Details
artificial intelligence
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Indian IT sector to get AI boost, US govt puts up safeguards and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Insider suggests thunderstorms may be included in 40 hours of gameplay content

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets