    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Jio introduces new postpaid family plans; Know the price and data limits

    Jio introduces new postpaid family plans; Know the price and data limits

    Reliance Jio has announced a new set of Postpaid Family Plans called Jio Plus. Check its details.

    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Mar 15 2023, 07:41 IST
    Best 5G smartphones under 20000 this Dhanteras: Realme 9i, Poco X4 Pro, and more
    Realme 9i 5G
    1/5 Realme 9i 5G: The phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in Metallic Gold is available on Amazon at a discount of 15 percent for Rs. 16,979. The phone gets a 6.6 inch full HD+ display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery, and more. Also, the phone runs on Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. (Realme)
    Poco X4 Pro 5G
    2/5 Poco X4 Pro 5G: The phone with the market price of Rs. 23999 is currently available for Rs. 17490 with a discount of 27 percent on Amazon (6GB RAM and 128GB storage in Laser Blue color). The Poco X4 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and supports DCI-P3. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, the smartphone runs on Android 11. The phone also features a 5000mAh battery. (Poco India twitter)
    image caption
    3/5 Oppo K10 5G: The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Oppo K10 5G in Ocean Blue is currently priced at Rs. 19499 with a discount of 22 percent on Amazon. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset, the phone runs on Android 12 and comes with 5000mAh battery. Also, the phone gets a 6.5 inch HD+ display and 48MP main camera. (Oppo)
    image caption
    4/5 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: With a discount of 18 percent, the phone is currently priced at Rs. 15499 on Amazon (6GB RAM and 128GB Storage in Stellar Green color). The phone features a 6.58-inches Full HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor. It sports a triple rear camera setup and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. (iQOO)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Currently, priced at Rs. 15499 on Amazon, with a discount of 38 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in Mystique Green color runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Exynos 1280 octa-core processor, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sports quad cameras on the back, including a 50MP main camera and a 6,000mAh battery. (Samsung)
    Reliance Jio 5G
    View all Images
    Jio Plus services will be available starting 22nd March 2023 in all Jio Stores and through the home delivery option. (Bloomberg)

    Reliance Jio has introduced a new set of Postpaid Family Plans - Jio Plus, which will allow an entire family of four to try the services absolutely free of cost for a month.

    Jio said it is committed to providing transformational benefits such as Unlimited True 5G Data through the Jio Welcome Offer, Single bill for entire family, Data sharing, Premium Content apps and much more.

    Following is a table detailing the Jio family postpaid plans:

    Jio family postpaid plans
    Jio family postpaid plans (Jio)
    Jio family postpaid plans
    Jio family postpaid plans (Jio)

    In case the postpaid user still isn't convinced with the value proposition, they may cancel the connection, it said in a release on Tuesday.

    Jio Plus services will be available starting 22 nd March 2023 in all Jio Stores and through the home delivery option.

    "The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users. Jio has further strengthened its network experience by expanding True 5G to 331 cities. After having serviced over 430 million customers, that includes millions of satisfied postpaid users, there cannot be a more opportune time to welcome millions of new postpaid customers," said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

    "Many Postpaid users want to be convinced about the service experience and the ease of switching to a new service provider. The free trial with Jio Plus plans addresses these issues."

    He said Jio hopes that every postpaid user in India will make full use of the plan.

    Existing Jio Prepaid users can upgrade to Postpaid free trial without changing SIM, just through MyJio app.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 15 Mar, 07:39 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot