Leaked Google Pixel Watch 3 specs hint at improved battery life, more customization options

With rumours hinting at an imminent launch, leaked Google Pixel Watch 3 specs suggest that it might have improved battery life and come with more customization options. Know what’s in the works at Google.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 28 2024, 19:57 IST
Google Pixel Watch
Rumors suggest the Pixel Watch 3 will offer users a choice in size, catering to diverse preferences, in addition to improved battery life. (Google)
Rumors suggest the Pixel Watch 3 will offer users a choice in size, catering to diverse preferences, in addition to improved battery life. (Google)

Google is gearing up to unveil its latest wearable innovation, the Google Pixel Watch 3, as indicated by recent sightings on certification websites. The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to build upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2, with some notable upgrades, particularly in the battery department.

Recent leaks spotted by 91mobiles.com on certification sites like Dekra and Safety Korea shed light on the battery details of the upcoming Pixel Watch 3. The device, identified by the model number G1QME, is rumored to feature a 307mAh battery, marking a slight improvement over the 304mAh battery found in the Pixel Watch 2. Notably, the original Pixel Watch debuted with a 294mAh battery, showcasing Google's incremental enhancements over successive generations.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Potential Two-Size Option for Users

Earlier rumors suggested that the Pixel Watch 3 would introduce a two-size option, addressing a common complaint among users regarding size availability. Unlike previous iterations that offered only one size variant, the Pixel Watch 3 is rumored to come in two sizes, which could potentially provide users with more flexibility in choosing the form factor that best suits their preferences.

While details about the Pixel Watch 3 remain limited, industry insiders anticipate its official debut later this year, likely coinciding with the launch of the Pixel 9 series. The upcoming smartwatch is expected to feature improvements over its predecessor, promising enhanced functionality and user experience.

To recap, the Pixel Watch 2 boasts a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and runs on WearOS 4. Equipped with a 304mAh battery, the Pixel Watch 2 offers a claimed battery life of up to 24 hours, even with the always-on display feature activated.

Additionally, the Pixel Watch 2 incorporates Fitbit's advanced health monitoring features, including a multi-path heart rate sensor, stress management system, body-response tracking, fall detection, and skin temperature sensor. As anticipation mounts for the Pixel Watch 3, users eagerly await further details and official confirmation from Google regarding its specifications, features, and availability.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 19:56 IST
