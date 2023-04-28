LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan available online?

Shah Rukh Khan has made his fans go gaga with the release of Pathaan. He has garnered immense love with a huge box office collections that are as high as ₹500 crore. And now, when everyone is eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie titled Jawan, the clippings of the film have been reportedly leaked on social networking platforms like Twitter and Facebook. As per reports, the Delhi High Court has asked social media platforms to take down all the clips of the film. It has even ordered that Jawan film clippings not be copied, recorded, displayed or released in any manner whatsover without proper licence.

According to a report by NDTV, "Delhi High Court has restrained several rogue websites and internet service providers from copying, recording, displaying or releasing any stills, songs, audio and video clips related to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' without proper licence."

The Delhi High Court has directed YouTube, Twitter and Reddit to immediately block and take down all infringing contents and clips referred to by production house Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt Ltd, the report further informed.

"The defendants, as well as all other acting on their behalf, are restrained from copying, recording, reproducing, allowing recording, transmitting, communicating or making available for distribution, duplication, display or release, exhibiting or playing in any manner, any stills, audio/ video clips, songs, recordings or other proprietary information relating to the cinematographic film 'Jawan' or any part thereof without a proper licence from the plaintiff, through any medium whatsoever," Justice C Hari Shankar said, as quoted by NDTV.

The matter will be further heard by the court on July 7.

Notably, Jawan is an action thriller film and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is all set to make its theatre release on June 2, 2023. Currently Shah Rukh is busy shooting for the next schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki'.