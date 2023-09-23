LG, Samsung to IFB, check out these top deals on washing machines now on Amazon

Are you thinking of getting a new washing machine? Well, now is the perfect time to grab some fantastic deals on the best washing machine brands like LG, Samsung, IFB and more. Whether you have a big family or you're a student on a budget, we've got you covered. Let's dive into the world of washing machines and upgrade your laundry game without breaking the bank.

1. Bosch 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

If you live in a small family with 5 to 6 members, this Bosch washing machine is a great choice. It comes with various soaking times and 8 different wash programs. Plus, it has an anti-tangle feature that reduces annoying tangles by 50%.

The original price is Rs. 30,490, but you can snag it for just Rs. 22,490, saving a whopping 26%.

B0B4PJWSSZ-1

2. LG 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine T65SKSF4Z

LG brings you a washing machine with top-notch water and energy efficiency. It also boasts a high spin speed of 700 RPM for faster drying. With its rust proof body and stainless steel spinner, this top load washing machine offers great performance with a 6.5 Kg capacity.

The original price is Rs. 24,990, but you can grab it for just Rs. 15,990, saving a massive 36%.

B084LF24Z8-2

3. Samsung 7 kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine WA70A4002GS/TL

Make laundry a breeze with this 7 Kg Samsung washing machine, available at an irresistible discount. It offers 6 wash programs, including a quick wash mode and even a child lock feature. The digital inverter technology and 680 RPM spinning speed make it one of the best washing machines in India.

The original price is Rs. 21,000, but you can get it for just Rs. 15,790, saving a significant 25%.

B08GXYZFNB-3

4. Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Fully Automatic Washing Machine NA-F60LF1HRB

Ideal for bachelors and couples, this Panasonic washing machine has a rustproof metal body and a stainless steel drum with a 680 RPM spin speed. It also comes with Aquabeat wash, 8 wash programs, and one-touch smart wash technology.

The original price is Rs. 20,000, but you can own it for just Rs. 13,990, saving a generous 30%.

B08B9756FB-4

5. IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Washing Machine

This IFB washing machine offers 10 wash programs and a speedy 1000 RPM spin cycle for quicker drying. It's perfect for families of 3-4 members and has an innovative stainless steel crescent moon drum design to protect your fabrics.

The original price is Rs. 35,490, but you can get it for just Rs. 29,990, saving a respectable 15%.

B0B38Q299B-5

Upgrade your laundry experience today with these amazing deals on top washing machine brands. Don't wait, these discounts won't last forever.