Man claims Apple sent him 60 iPhone 15 Pro Max units worth a massive Rs. 1.1 crore

Faulty shipments can either turn into a nightmare or a dream come true. Recently, a man purchased a Sony TV worth Rs. 1 lakh on an ecommerce platform, but found a cheaper TV inside, that too, without any accessories. But unlike that nightmare story, a TikTok user in the US had a windfall when he received three boxes to find 60 iPhone 15 Pro Max, each with a whopping 1TB of storage inside. The total cost of the shipment was calculated to be $96000 or Rs. 1.1 crore at the Indian selling price.

AppleTrack posted on X about the incident and said, “A TikToker claims he was accidentally sent over $100k worth of iPhone 15 Pro Max models that he did not order. He received 60 in total and they are all the most expensive 1TB models.”

It should be noted that we could not verify the claim and it is possible that the video was fake and made as a prank or to go viral on TikTok.

TikTok user claims he received 60 iPhone 15 Pro Max

The TikTok user with the handle @legends_gio posted a video on the platform showing three huge boxes with sealed iPhone 15 Pro Max units in them. He said that each box contained 20 units, making the total 60 units of iPhones.

He also explained that he had ordered 4 iPhone 15 Pro Max phones for work-related reasons. Among them, one was a 1TB variant for himself and three 256GB variants for his team. While technically he did receive his unit perfectly, instead of three 256GB units, he was greeted with three boxes filled with iPhones.

The price of one iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB storage is $1599, which makes 60 of them $95940 or roughly around $96000. In India, an iPhone 15 Pro Max with the same specifications will cost you Rs. 199900. A total of 60 will take that figure to a whopping Rs. 1.1 crore.

However, this happiness is short-lived. The right thing for the user to do would be to contact Apple and let them know about the mistake. If he does try to take advantage of the situation, Apple can remotely brick the devices, which would render them worthless. But we do hope Apple compensates the individual for the trouble caused.