Meta AI: Mark Zuckerberg unveils features of WhatsApp and Instagram’s AI chatbot

Meta has finally started rolling out its AI-powered chatbot, Meta AI to various users and across all of its platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. The conversational AI is capable of doing several tasks such as replying to user queries, creating animated images, generating high-quality images, and more. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the features and upgrades via WhatsApp channels. Check out what Meta AI is capable of doing.

Meta AI features

According to Mark Zuckerberg's shared video, the Meta AI is built on the company's latest large language model Llama 3. The conversational AI tool works exactly like ChatGPT and Gemini. However, there is a twist as users can access the AI chatbot across the Meta platform. Zuckerberg said, “We believe that Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use.”

Zuckerberg highlighted that users can ask questions to Meta AI directly through the search bar. Users can ask the chatbot questions related to any topic and it will generate a response based on its provided knowledge. Additionally, Meta AI also has the ability to generate high-quality images and animations based on user prompts. The company is also reported to bring more features to the AI chatbot and it will be available in more countries soon.

The company will also be launching a new meta.ai website through which users can easily access the chatbot apart from the Meta platforms. Therefore, it may work like the already available AI chatbot in the market.

Meta AI availability

Earlier, the Meta AI was in the testing phase and it was seen by some users in India. Now, the Meta AI chatbot will be gradually rolling out in several countries including Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Both Android and iOS users can start using Meta AI on the latest version of WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Currently, it's available in the US English language and the above-mentioned countries.

