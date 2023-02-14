    Trending News

    Meta delays setting team budgets as Facebook parent plans fresh round of layoffs -FT

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams…

    By: REUTERS
    | Updated on: Feb 14 2023, 00:54 IST
    Meta
    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts. (REUTERS)
    Meta
    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts. (REUTERS)

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

    In recent weeks there had been a lack of clarity surrounding budgets and future head count, the FT reported, citing two Meta employees familiar with the situation.

    Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of normal business hours.

    Earlier this month, Meta announced that it expects its 2023 expenses at between $89 billion and $95 billion, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling the period a "Year of Efficiency."

    The WhatsApp owner had cut more than 11,000 jobs or 13% of its workforce in November, following such tech companies as Amazon. com Inc and Microsoft Corp which have announced thousands of layoffs due to the economic downturn.

    First Published Date: 14 Feb, 00:54 IST
