Home Tech News Meta Plans to Expand Its WhatsApp Payment Service to India

Meta Plans to Expand Its WhatsApp Payment Service to India

Meta Platforms Inc. is expanding its WhatsApp payment feature to India, letting users in the country purchase goods and services directly from local businesses via chat.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 17:32 IST
In brief: Top 5 WhatsApp Business partners
Meta
1/6 Thanks to the Business API and software development kit, WhatsApp Business capabilities are now accessible to developers. With the help of the WhatsApp API, several small and big businesses can now sell their products in a better way. (Divya / HT Tech)
2/6 Gupshup is one of those options! It is a conversational messaging platform that processes over 6 billion messages each month. It provides a comprehensive conversational experience-building toolkit for any use case, and a network of growing market relationships with messaging channels, device makers, ISVs, and operators. (Gupshup)
3/6 Another option is Haptik, which is a conversational commerce firm that can create WhatsApp chatbots to automate client interactions, conduct transactions, and gather leads by sending customized alerts. (Haptik / Twitter)
4/6 Yellow AI: While browsing through product categories, customers have the ability to engage with businesses by placing orders, adjusting quantities, cancelling orders, and requesting returns. (Yellow AI / Twitter)
5/6 Twilio: It can be altered to suit your company's requirements. Features can be added or removed according to the need. An omnichannel contact centre, SMS marketing, push notifications, web chat, call monitoring, phone verification, alerts and notifications, and much more can be built using Twilio. (Twilio / Twitter)
6/6 WATI: It is an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution Provider that enables companies to automate business communication using chatbots and other cutting-edge technology. A shared inbox is one such unique solution that enables companies to respond to client inquiries instantly and improve client engagement. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp’s Business App is currently free, but offers some paid features. (REUTERS)

Meta Platforms Inc. is expanding its WhatsApp payment feature to India, letting users in the country purchase goods and services directly from local businesses via chat.

The move, which follows the launch of the service in Brazil and Singapore, taps a market with more than 400 million WhatsApp users. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the plan during an event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“I am excited to announce that we are bringing this service to India,” he said in prepared remarks. “This is going to make it even easier for people to pay Indian businesses within a WhatsApp chat using whatever method they prefer.”

Meta, which acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion, has been trying to generate more revenue by charging businesses for some premium features. The new payment service will support credit and debit cards, along with Indian-based apps that are similar to Venmo or Zelle. It will be free for consumers to use, with businesses paying a processing fee that's similar to a credit card transaction.

WhatsApp is especially popular in places like India, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico, where it's common for people to chat with local businesses using the service. More than 200 million companies rely on WhatsApp's Business App to communicate with customers.

But turning that popularity into revenue hasn't been an easy path for Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram. Zuckerberg has said that the company's push to monetize WhatsApp has lagged behind efforts at its other social media apps. Bringing payment services to India could draw more users and businesses to the platform, creating a bigger moneymaking opportunity.

WhatsApp's Business App is currently free, but offers some paid features. WhatsApp also makes money through click-to-message ads, which allow businesses to create ads on Instagram and Facebook that link to a WhatsApp chat. Zuckerberg has said that such ads, which also work on its Messenger app, could generate $10 billion annually for Meta.

WhatsApp also makes money by charging large businesses to have direct conversations with customers. Last quarter, Zuckerberg said the number of companies using paid messaging products doubled from a year earlier.

When Meta first launched payments for WhatsApp Brazil in 2020, the company's efforts were stalled by regulators over antitrust concerns. It received approval this past March. WhatsApp doesn't expect to face regulatory pushback in India, where users have already been sending money to family and friends for years.

 

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 17:32 IST
