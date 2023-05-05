Home Tech News Microsoft Is Helping Finance AMD’s Expansion Into AI Chips

Microsoft Is Helping Finance AMD’s Expansion Into AI Chips

Microsoft Corp. is working with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. on the chipmaker’s expansion into artificial intelligence processors.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 05 2023, 08:23 IST
Microsoft Teams app: AI to avatars, check out the big changes coming to you
image caption
1/5 Teams App is faster than before: Microsoft has worked with the independent benchmarking firm GigaOm to quantify some of the performance gains, which reports that both app launch and join meeting are already twice as fast, and memory consumption has decreased by half. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 It is simpler: The new app will make it easier for you to stay on top of your notifications, search for information, manage your messages, and organize your channels. (Reuters)
image caption
3/5 More flexible: Earlier, when users needed to collaborate with people across organizational boundaries, they had to use Teams across multiple tenants or accounts. Instead of logging in and out of different tenants and accounts, you can now stay signed in across them all—receiving notifications no matter which one you are currently using. (Pexels)
Microsoft Teams
4/5 Use of AI: Microsoft says in a blog post that the new app will be the foundation for next-generation AI experiences, such as  intelligent recap and Copilot for Microsoft Teams. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Not just this, there are 50+ additional new features coming to your Microsoft Teams, including collaborative note, speaker coach, Avatars, dynamic emergency calling enhancements, click-to-call, and a lot more. (Pexels)
Microsoft
View all Images
Microsoft Is Helping Finance AMD’s Expansion Into AI Chips. (REUTERS)

Microsoft Corp. is working with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. on the chipmaker's expansion into artificial intelligence processors, according to people with knowledge of the situation, part of a multipronged strategy to secure more of the highly coveted components.

The companies are teaming up to offer an alternative to Nvidia Corp., which dominates the market for AI-capable chips called graphics processing units, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The software giant is providing financial support to bolster AMD's efforts, and working with the chipmaker on a homegrown Microsoft processor for AI workloads, code-named Athena.

AMD shares jumped more than 6.5% on Thursday, and Microsoft gained about 1%. Representatives from both companies declined to comment. Nvidia stock declined 1.9%.

The arrangement is part of a broader rush to augment AI processing power, which is in great demand after the explosion of chatbots like ChatGPT and other services based on the technology. Microsoft is both a top provider of cloud-computing services and a driving force of AI use. The company has pumped $10 billion into ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and has vowed to add such features to its entire software lineup.

The move also reflects Microsoft's deepening involvement in the chip industry. The company has been building up a silicon division over the past several years under former Intel Corp. executive Rani Borkar, and the group now has a staff of almost 1,000 employees. The Information last month reported on Microsoft's development of the Athena artificial-intelligence chip.

Several hundred of those employees are working on the Athena project, and Microsoft has spent about $2 billion on its chip efforts, according to one of the people. But the undertaking doesn't portend a split with Nvidia. Microsoft intends to keep working closely with that company, whose chips are the workhorses for training and running AI systems. It's also trying to find ways to get more Nvidia's processors, underscoring the urgent shortage Microsoft and others are facing.

Microsoft's relationship with OpenAI — and its own slate of newly introduced AI services — are requiring computing power at a level beyond what the company expected when it ordered chips and set up data centers. OpenAI's ChatGPT service has drawn interest from businesses that want to use it as part of their own products or corporate applications, and Microsoft has introduced a chat-based version of Bing and new AI-enhanced Office tools.

It's also updating older products like GitHub's code-generating tool. All of those AI programs run in Microsoft's Azure cloud and require the pricey and powerful processors Nvidia provides.

The area is also a key priority for AMD. “We are very excited about our opportunity in AI — this is our No. 1 strategic priority,” Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said during the chipmaker's earnings call Tuesday. “We are in the very early stages of the AI computing era, and the rate of adoption and growth is faster than any other technology in recent history.”

Su also said that AMD has an opportunity to make partly customized chips for its biggest customers to use in their AI data centers.

Borkar's team at Microsoft, which has also worked on chips for servers and Surface computers, is now prioritizing the Athena project. It's developing a graphics processing unit that can be used for training and running AI models. The product is already being tested internally and could be more widely available as soon as next year, said one of the people.

Even if the project makes that timeline, a first version is just a starting point, the people said. It takes years to build a good chip, and Nvidia has a substantial head start. Nvidia is the chip supplier of choice for many providers of tools for generative AI, including Amazon.com Inc.'s AWS and Google cloud, and Elon Musk has secured thousands of its processors for his fledgling AI business, according to reports.

Creating an alternative to Nvidia's lineup will be a challenging task. That company offers a package of software and hardware that works together — including chips, a programming language, networking equipment and servers — letting customers rapidly upgrade their capabilities.

That's one of the reasons Nvidia has become so dominant. But Microsoft isn't alone in trying to develop in-house AI processors. Cloud rival Amazon acquired Annapurna Labs in 2016 and has developed two different AI processors. Alphabet Inc.'s Google also has a training chip of its own.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 May, 08:23 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets