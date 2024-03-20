Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing

In a big win for the company and a boost for its attempts to further broaden its horizons when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft has announced that Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman has joined the company as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microsoft AI. Suleyman will also serve as the head of consumer AI products such as Copilot, Bing and Edge, as well as research.

Google DeepMind co-founder joins Microsoft

In 2010, Mustafa Suleyman co-founded AI technology company DeepMind, which was later acquired by Google in 2014. He was involved in multiple projects up until 2019 when he was promoted to the Vice President of AI Policy and Product Management. Suleyman left Google in 2022 and founded Inflection AI, a company that specializes in machine learning and generative AI hardware and has served as the CEO ever since.

Announcing his move, Suleyman posted on X, “I'm excited to announce that today I'm joining @Microsoft as CEO of Microsoft AI. I'll be leading all consumer AI products and research, including Copilot, Bing and Edge. My friend and longtime collaborator Karén Simonyan will be Chief Scientist, and several of our amazing teammates have chosen to join us. @InflectionAI.”

At Microsoft, Suleyman is joined by Karen Simonyan, former Chief Scientist and co-founder of Inflection AI, while several other employees are also expected to join the Washington-based tech giant.

In a blog post, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced, “Mustafa will be EVP and CEO, Microsoft AI, and joins the senior leadership team (SLT), reporting to me. Karén is joining this group as Chief Scientist, reporting to Mustafa. I've known Mustafa for several years and have greatly admired him as a founder of both DeepMind and Inflection, and as a visionary, product maker, and builder of pioneering teams that go after bold missions.”

Nadella also announced that Kevin Scott will continue to serve as the CTO and EVP of AI at Microsoft, while Rajesh Jha will also remain as the EVP of Experiences & Devices. There have been no other changes in the senior leadership team at the company, the CEO further added.

