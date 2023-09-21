Icon
Home Tech News Microsoft Surface Event: From Copilot to Bing, know all the AI-linked announcements

Microsoft Surface Event: From Copilot to Bing, know all the AI-linked announcements

Microsoft made several AI-related announcements at its Surface Event 2023. Check out all the AI announcements made during today’s event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 21 2023, 21:48 IST
Icon
Now, get AI-powered content creation in Microsoft Teams with Typeface app
image caption
1/4 Bridging the Gap with Typeface's AI: Typeface produces tailored content, adapting images and copy for distinct target audiences. With easy modifications and agile workflows, users can effortlessly iterate content for diverse marketing initiatives.   (Microsoft)
image caption
2/4 Typeface integration into Microsoft Teams: Its presence within Microsoft Teams enhances collaborative productivity. Typeface Flow offers seamless access within Teams, aligning content creation with user workflows.    (Microsoft)
image caption
3/4 Optimizing Typeface for Teams: The Typeface Teams app adds exclusive functionalities. Users benefit from individual ideation within Teams, fostering personalized brainstorming experiences. Typeface's message extensions facilitate collaborative content utilization, from drafting blogs to enhancing video content.   (Microsoft)
Microsoft Surface Event 2023
4/4 Typeface for Teams excels in ideation and collaboration, merging generative AI's agility with the power of cohesive Teams environments.   (REUTERS)
Microsoft Surface Event 2023
View all Images
Microsoft announced several new AI features at the Surface Event 2023. (Microsoft)

Microsoft hosted its Surface Event 2023 in New York today where products such as Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 have just been unveiled. It was Microsoft's first in-person event since the pandemic, but for some reason it is not being live-streamed, which is unusual for a tech company trying to generate hype for its services as well as hardware. In the last few years, one of Microsoft's primary focuses has been on artificial intelligence (AI). Building upon the Microsoft Build Event 2023, Microsoft has announced several new AI features today.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took to the stage, highlighting two specific breakthroughs in AI - a new natural interface and reasoning engine, as per Tom's Guide. These two changes have enabled computers to make sense of people, places, and things.

Check out all the AI announcements so far at the Microsoft Surface Event 2023.

1. Copilot

Several updates to Microsoft Copilot have been announced. First and foremost, it will be coming to all of Microsoft's services as an AI companion - from Windows, and Bing to Office. "We believe Copilot will fundamentally transform our relationship with technology,” said Nadella, announcing the unified Copilot. In Windows 11, Copilot will not be introduced as a standalone app but will be integrated into the whole experience. This means all the different copilots on Microsoft apps will be available together in a seamless way for you to use. It will be released on Windows 11 on September 26.

2. Bing

The tech giant also announced that Bing AI is getting personalized results. This means that it will only show you results that are relevant to you. One of the most intriguing features is its ability to accept image inputs. In theory, you can show it a power adapter and it will tell you if it will work in another country or not. Bing AI in Edge will also help you find coupons when you are shopping. It will also help you find the best deals across different sites. Moving on to Bing Search, the platform is also getting a powerful new tool called Personalized Answers that will use your search history to tailor the search results to your needs. Bing Chat Enterprise is also getting a new suite of features in the Edge mobile app.

3. Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for enterprise customers starting November 1. The copilots can do a bunch of stuff on various apps. It can summarize the day's emails and catch you up in minutes, and it has contextual writing so you do not miss the essence of what was said to you. Copilot "Understands constraints and thinks through options to solve your problem," said Colette Stallbaumer, general manager of Microsoft 365, as per TechRadar.

It can also search the internet for you and find you relevant results. You can also see the source of the answers in its footnotes for further reference.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Sep, 21:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon