    Microsoft Teams, Outlook outage makes employees celebrate! Check these hilarious memes

    Microsoft Teams, Outlook and several other online services were reportedly down a while ago in India.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 15:15 IST
    FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
    Microsoft's entire online service platform was unavailable for a while in the late hours of January 25, 2023. Several businesses and users complained of key Microsoft services such as MS Teams, Outlook, Azure, SharePoint, and more not available. Microsoft in an update confirmed that the outage affected all the Microsoft 365 services and was largely due to a potential networking issue. At the time, the company said it was “reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps.”

    “Any user serviced by the affected infrastructure may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” said the page. However, based on the data from Downdetector and several people who rely on Microsoft 365 services, it seems that the issue has been addressed and all the services are running as expected. However, the outage that latest about an hour gave many people a chance to flock over to Twitter and post some hilarious memes, some of which have got us cracking.

    Microsoft Teams, Outlook outage memes on Twitter

    Below are some of the funniest memes we found on twitter related to the outage of the MS Teams app, which many businesses use for internal communications. One that caught our attention was this post from Twitter user @Sampath0623, whose post shows people are celebrating in an office after the outage happened, owing to a brief but free work break (at the bottom of the page). Check this and a few other hilarious memes.

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 14:52 IST
