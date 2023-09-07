Home Tech News Microsoft Xbox Chief ‘Confident’ on Closing Activision Deal

Microsoft Xbox Chief ‘Confident’ on Closing Activision Deal

Microsoft Corp. Xbox chief Phil Spencer said the software giant continues to work with UK regulators to sort out the remaining hurdles to its $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc., and the company is confident it can get the deal over the line.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 11:15 IST
Best features of Xbox Game Pass in 2023 that will boost gaming experience
Xbox
1/6 If you want to get your hands on a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, know that there are some lesser-known benefits that come with the membership.  (HT Tech)
Xbox
2/6 Partner games: You can access EA Play across console, cloud and PC, as well as our recently launched partnership with Riot Games such as member-exclusive content for League of Legends, Valorant, and other Riot titles with the Ultimate subscription. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/6 Day one access: You can also access new games from Xbox Game Studios as well as franchises from Bethesda Softworks, indie games and more on day one including upcoming hits like Redfall, Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends  (Microsoft)
image caption
4/6 Smart TV support: You can connect your Bluetooth controller and play directly through the Xbox App without a console while connecting it either with Samsung 2021 or Samsung 2022 Smart TVs.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/6 Exclusive content and perks: For your favourite games such as Minecraft, Apex Legends, MultiVersus updates and DLCs are available at no extra cost.   (Microsoft)
Xbox
6/6 Lifestyle and entertainment options: Need a break from gaming? The Game Pass Ultimate also offers plenty of lifestyle and entertainment perks and member-only benefits like 3-month free trials of Apple TV+ or Calm Premium.   (Xbox)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal
View all Images
In July, Activision agreed to give Microsoft until Oct. 18 to resolve the remaining regulatory issues and close the transaction, which would be the biggest video-game deal of all time. (REUTERS)

Microsoft Corp. Xbox chief Phil Spencer said the software giant continues to work with UK regulators to sort out the remaining hurdles to its $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc., and the company is confident it can get the deal over the line.

“We're working cooperatively with the regulators,” Spencer said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television, referring to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority as well as regulators in the US and Europe. “We remain confident in the work that we're doing with the CMA and the European Commission and here with the FTC in the US, that we will close this acquisition.”

In July, Activision agreed to give Microsoft until Oct. 18 to resolve the remaining regulatory issues and close the transaction, which would be the biggest video-game deal of all time.

The CMA's initial objection centered on worries that the acquisition could give Microsoft the ability to control the nascent but fast-growing market for cloud gaming. In a bid to assuage those concerns, Microsoft last month struck a deal to give French video-game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment SA cloud-streaming rights for Activision games. In a rare move, the CMA agreed to reconsider approving the transaction, setting a new deadline — also Oct. 18 — for an initial ruling on a new probe.

In the interview, Spencer also said the new Starfield game, from Xbox's ZeniMax studio, has been in preview for a week and is already the company's most-played exclusive game from the current generation of console titles.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 11:14 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Online Scam
2 techies duped out of Rs. 34 lakh in like-and-share scam! Protect yourself, check these 5 tips
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31: Know how to play Team Death Matches like a pro; check tips
online scams
Man loses Rs. 18 lakh in online job scam: Stay safe with these 5 tips
online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game
BGMI
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is new BGMI brand ambassador
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets