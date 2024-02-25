 MWC 2024: Event to spotlight AI's pivotal role in driving smartphone innovation | Tech News
MWC 2024: The attendees at the Mobile World Congress, Barcelona will focus a lot on artificial intelligence (AI) to revitalize the smartphone industry amidst declining sales.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 25 2024, 15:26 IST
MWC
MWC 2024: From AI-driven handsets to futuristic robots, the MWC showcases cutting-edge technology shaping the mobile industry's future (MWC )
MWC 2024: The world's largest mobile phone fair, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, kicks off in Barcelona with a sharp focus on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to rejuvenate the smartphone industry amid declining sales. With 95,000 attendees and 2,400 exhibitors expected, the event aims to showcase the AI-powered innovations shaping the future of mobile technology.

Phone manufacturers are poised to unveil cutting-edge AI features embedded in their latest handsets, with a particular emphasis on advanced photo editing, seamless online search, and enhanced user experience, reported AFP. Google and Samsung have recently introduced flagship devices boasting flashy AI capabilities, signaling a trend towards AI-driven smartphone development. The trend is expected to get a major boost at the event as other companies step into the space.

Telecom operators are also exploring AI's potential to enhance operations, from bolstering security measures to delivering superior customer service. According to Thomas Husson, a principal analyst at Forrester, AI's widespread integration across devices and networks is fueling innovation and driving industry growth.

Despite a recent dip in global smartphone shipments, industry experts remain optimistic about the sector's recovery, citing a notable uptick in shipments during the fourth quarter of 2023. The momentum towards recovery underscores the increasing importance of AI as a key driver of innovation and market revitalization.

In addition to AI advancements, the MWC agenda includes discussions on critical topics such as the consolidation of the European telecom market and the role of big tech in supporting network infrastructure deployment. Key speakers, including industry leaders like Michael Dell and Brad Smith, are set to address these pressing issues during the event.

Beyond smartphones, the MWC showcases a diverse array of connected devices, including drones, robots, and even flying cars. Notable highlights include Alef Aeronautics' groundbreaking flying car prototype and TECNO mobile's lifelike robotic dog equipped with voice command recognition.

As the mobile industry converges in Barcelona, the spotlight remains firmly on AI as a catalyst for innovation and growth, shaping the future of mobile technology in an increasingly interconnected world.

Samsung smart ring is coming! Samsung is planning to unveil its first wearable smart ring as part of its health lineup at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Death calculator! When headlines recently proclaimed that AI can be used to create a "death calculator" that predicts the day you'll die, it sounded like something from a terrifying science fiction story. The reaction showed how readily people believe that AI has magical fortune-telling powers.

 
Gamers ahoy! Big news for you! Excitement builds as PlayStation 5 Pro rumours hint at impressive GTA 6 performance upgrades. Leaked details suggest improved framerates, raising anticipation among gamers worldwide.  

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 15:26 IST
