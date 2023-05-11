Home Tech News National Technology Day 2023: Know theme, why we celebrate it, AI link and more

National Technology Day 2023: Know theme, why we celebrate it, AI link and more

National Technology Day is being celebrated today. Know about its theme, history, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 11 2023, 13:33 IST
Technology
Here is all you need to know about the National Technology Day 2023. (Pixabay)
Technology
Here is all you need to know about the National Technology Day 2023. (Pixabay)

The entire nation is celebrating 'National Technology Day' on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The celebration of National Technology Day was started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to honour Indian scientists, engineers and technologists, who worked for India's scientific and technological advancement and ensured the successful conduct of Pokhran tests in May 1998. Since then, National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11.

Notably, in order to celebrate the occasion, a new and different theme is decided every year. This year's theme is ‘School to Startups- Igniting Young Minds to Innovate'. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Prasad, Senior Director and Site Head at Analog Devices has highlighted how important innovation and technology is in today's world.

“Innovation is the cornerstone of progress, and technology has been a driving force in revolutionizing the world we live in. The rapid growth of the semiconductor industry globally has played a pivotal role in the development of modern technology, and India is now poised to take on a leadership role in this space. The Indian government has initiated programs that encourage the domestic production of electronic goods for both the regional and global markets,” he said.

He further added, "Coupled with the rise of innovative start-ups, a push towards digitalization, and the increasing demand for cutting-edge technologies in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, 5G/6G, Automotive Electrification, Smart meters, and Digital factories to name a few has created a solid foundation for the growth and expansion of the semiconductor industry in India."

"With a skilled workforce, favourable policies, and increasing investments in research and development (R&D), India is well-positioned to become a hub for semiconductor Design, Engineering and manufacturing. We believe that, in a rapidly growing digital economy, India has a unique opportunity to leverage its vast pool of engineering talent and become a global hub for semiconductor innovation.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 May, 13:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets