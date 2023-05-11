National Technology Day 2023: Know theme, why we celebrate it, AI link and more

The entire nation is celebrating 'National Technology Day' on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The celebration of National Technology Day was started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to honour Indian scientists, engineers and technologists, who worked for India's scientific and technological advancement and ensured the successful conduct of Pokhran tests in May 1998. Since then, National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11.

Notably, in order to celebrate the occasion, a new and different theme is decided every year. This year's theme is ‘School to Startups- Igniting Young Minds to Innovate'. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Prasad, Senior Director and Site Head at Analog Devices has highlighted how important innovation and technology is in today's world.

“Innovation is the cornerstone of progress, and technology has been a driving force in revolutionizing the world we live in. The rapid growth of the semiconductor industry globally has played a pivotal role in the development of modern technology, and India is now poised to take on a leadership role in this space. The Indian government has initiated programs that encourage the domestic production of electronic goods for both the regional and global markets,” he said.

He further added, "Coupled with the rise of innovative start-ups, a push towards digitalization, and the increasing demand for cutting-edge technologies in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, 5G/6G, Automotive Electrification, Smart meters, and Digital factories to name a few has created a solid foundation for the growth and expansion of the semiconductor industry in India."

"With a skilled workforce, favourable policies, and increasing investments in research and development (R&D), India is well-positioned to become a hub for semiconductor Design, Engineering and manufacturing. We believe that, in a rapidly growing digital economy, India has a unique opportunity to leverage its vast pool of engineering talent and become a global hub for semiconductor innovation.”