Network problems? WhatsApp email address verification coming, will bring relief

WhatsApp to roll out the email address verification feature soon! Know how it will work.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2023, 17:31 IST
Check out how the new WhatsApp email address verification feature works. (Unsplash)
Check out how the new WhatsApp email address verification feature works. (Unsplash)

WhatsApp has been rolling out various safety features to keep the app secure for its users. In recent months the app has included features such as Chat Lock, Account Protect, and Device Verification. Now, the platform is working to improve its security features by introducing email address verification. Earlier the verification was only limited to SMS, now users will be able to get the verification done on their email address as well. Check out how the email address verification feature will work on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp email address verification

According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp will enable users to authenticate their email address with their WhatsApp account. This new feature will enable users to get the 6-digit verification code on their combined email address. The new verification feature will be introduced to help people easily log in to their WhatsApp accounts when they are facing cellular network problems and cannot receive the code through SMS.

WhatsApp has already released the feature for iOS users in the 23.24.70 update. iPhone users can download the update through their App Store for more security. If you also want to add your email address to WhatsApp then just open WhatsApp on your phone and go to your profile, there you will find the “Account menu” and then simply select Email Address to authenticate. Note that the WhatsApp email address verification is just an alternative form of logging into your account when you are unable to get the 6-digit verification code via SMS.

Also, WhatsApp will be widely rolling out this feature, therefore, if you cannot see the email address authentication then you might want to wait for a few weeks till the rollout is active for everyone. Also, the feature is already available for iPhone users and they can download the recent update through the App Store.

Furthermore, 9To5Google also reports that WhatsApp is working on bringing usernames for WhatsApp users so they do not have to share their phone numbers. However, this feature has not been released yet.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 17:31 IST
