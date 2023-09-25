Icon
Home Tech News OpenAI Gives ChatGPT the Ability to Speak in Five Different Voices

OpenAI Gives ChatGPT the Ability to Speak in Five Different Voices

OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot will soon be able to read text out loud.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 22:32 IST
Icon
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
ChatGPT
View all Images
OpenAI released its ChatGPT app in May, and already offers a voice-to-text capability that lets users talk to the bot. (AFP)

Artificial intelligence startup OpenAI is rolling out a feature for its ChatGPT app that lets the chatbot respond to spoken questions and commands with speech of its own. Starting over the next two weeks, users will be able to choose a voice in the chatbot app, picking from five personas with names like “Juniper,” “Breeze” and “Ember.” ChatGPT will then produce audio of the text it generates in that voice — for example, reading an AI-generated bedtime story out loud. The feature will be available to people who subscribe to OpenAI's $20-per-month ChatGPT Plus service and enterprise users.

OpenAI released its ChatGPT app in May, and already offers a voice-to-text capability that lets users talk to the bot. Adding an audio response feature could create a sense that people are having a more human conversation. The company hopes the new feature will encourage on-the-go uses of its mobile app, putting it in closer competition with personal assistant offerings like Google's Assistant, Apple Inc. 's Siri or Amazon.com Inc.'s Alexa.

Requests could include asking the program to talk about the history of Disneyland while driving to the theme park, or asking for a cocktail recipe while rummaging around in the kitchen. In a test of the tool, it ably narrated a story about a starfish and a rutabaga. However, while ChatGPT can come up with lyrics for songs, the app will decline to sing.

The voices of ChatGPT sound fairly human-like (though a close listen reveals a bit of a robotic monotone). OpenAI said it worked with voice actors to build the text-to-speech AI model that underlies the feature.

The company also said than in the coming weeks paid and enterprise users will be able to access a feature for GPT-4 — one of the AI models that powers ChatGPT — to submit a picture and a related question about it. For example, it will be possible to upload a picture of pink sunglasses and ask the chatbot to suggest an outfit to go with it, or to submit a picture of a math problem and request help solving it. The feature, which OpenAI announced earlier this year when it unveiled GPT-4, is available through the ChatGPT app and website.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 22:18 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam Deck
When is Steam Deck 2 launch? Know what a recent report says
GTA 6
GTA 6 could be the most expensive video game ever! Check shocking amount
Fortnite
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
E-sports
League of Legends, other esports join Asian Games in competition for the first time
Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon