OpenAI kills off its own AI text detection tool! Shocking reason behind it

OpenAI has discontinued its AI text-detection tool due to low accuracy rate in distinguishing human vs. AI writing - something that was its very reason for existence.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 16:14 IST
In a bid to develop AI classifier tools to distinguish AI-generated content, OpenAI had launched its AI text-detection tool back in March 2023 with great hope. The goal was to help people determine whether written material was authored by a human or by ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI chatbot. The tool employed linguistic analysis and assigned a "probability rating" to differentiate between the two sources of text.

Challenges in distinguishing human and AI text

Initially gaining popularity, the tool has now been discontinued, as it faced significant challenges in accurately distinguishing between human and machine writing. OpenAI acknowledged the "low rate of accuracy" in this crucial task and decided to discontinue the tool.

Working Towards a More Accurate Future

In a recent blog post, OpenAI stated that they are committed to enhancing the text version of the classifier tool and are actively researching more effective techniques to improve accuracy. This move comes as the company aims to create AI systems capable of detecting false claims and addressing the growing concerns surrounding AI-generated content.

The original version of the AI classifier tool had certain limitations and inaccuracies from the outset. Users were required to input at least 1,000 characters of text manually, which OpenAI then analyzed to classify as either AI or human-written. Unfortunately, the tool's performance fell short, as it properly identified only 26 percent of AI-generated content and mistakenly labeled human-written text as AI about 9 percent of the time.

Despite this setback, OpenAI remains determined to refine their technology and offer more reliable solutions in the future. Concurrently, the company's CEO, Sam Altman, has embarked on an ambitious venture called 'Worldcoin.' This new cryptocurrency startup aims to tackle the challenge of distinguishing humans from AI online, while also promoting global democratic processes and creating increased economic opportunities.

Worldcoin's innovative approach includes a privacy-preserving digital identity called "World ID" and, where permitted by laws, a digital currency known as "WLD" that individuals can receive solely for being human. The World App, their first protocol-compatible wallet, is now available for users to download and reserve their share.

While OpenAI's AI text-detection tool may have encountered setbacks, the company's commitment to progress and improvement remains steadfast. As they continue their research and development efforts, the hope is to eventually deliver more accurate and reliable tools for discerning between human and AI-generated content.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 15:20 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets