    Home Tech News OpenAI to enable more customizations for enterprise and individual users

    OpenAI to enable more customizations for enterprise and individual users

    OpenAI will release tools to give users more control over the generative AI system, while improving the models for both general and specific use cases.

    By: REUTERS
    | Updated on: Mar 11 2023, 07:32 IST
    Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
    ChatGPT
    1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
    ChatGPT
    4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
    image caption
    6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
    ChatGPT
    View all Images
    Since its launch in November, ChatGPT's popularity has surged as traffic to the site hit more than 1 billion visits, up from 616 million in January. (AP)

    OpenAI, the creator of the buzzy chatbot ChatGPT, will release tools to give users more control over the generative AI system, while improving the models for both general and specific use cases, its CEO Sam Altman said Thursday.

    Speaking to investors at a Morgan Stanley conference, Altman said the AI company will focus on building a platform that sells APIs to others and creates killer apps like ChatGPT.

    Since its launch in November, ChatGPT's popularity has surged as traffic to the site hit more than 1 billion visits, up from 616 million in January, according to Similarweb estimates. OpenAI has launched a subscription tier of ChatGPT where users can pay $20 per month for more reliable services.

    The Microsoft-backed company is working with enterprise clients to train its models in particular domains and has effectively reduced hallucinations, incidents when an AI system confidently gives a response that is factually incorrect, according to Altman.

    Management consultancy Bain & Company, has struck a global services partnership with OpenAI, enabling Bain to embed AI in its client operations.

    Enterprises that work with OpenAI can use their data and make a copy of the model to alleviate data safety concerns. Coca-Cola, for example, is working with OpenAI and Bain to use OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E platforms to create personalized ad copy, images, and messaging.

    Altman, a veteran entrepreneur and investor, said the company should be valued by investors as a firm to achieve the goal of general artificial intelligence.

    Individual users should also have more control over how the AI works, Altman added. The company said last month it is developing an upgrade to its chatbot that users can customize to address concerns about bias in artificial intelligence.

    "We'll launch more things soon that give users additional control on the system to behave this way or that way."

    Altman acknowledges the AI system cannot achieve 100% accuracy, and he said he expects applications including AI doctors and AI lawyers to emerge on people's phones soon.

    First Published Date: 11 Mar, 07:31 IST
