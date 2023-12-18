Icon
POCO C65 smartphone launched on Flipkart; compelling prices backed by performance and style

POCO, a leading technology brand, has introduced its latest gadget, the Poco C65 smartphone exclusively on Flipkart. With a focus on delivering style and exceptional performance, the device comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 18 2023, 22:19 IST
Experience the perfect blend of style and performance! The newly launched Poco C65 smartphone is now available exclusively on Flipkart. (POCO Global)
Experience the perfect blend of style and performance! The newly launched Poco C65 smartphone is now available exclusively on Flipkart. (POCO Global)

POCO, a prominent technology brand, has officially launched its latest gadget, the Poco C65 smartphone, exclusively on Flipkart. Priced attractively at INR 7,499, INR 8,499, and INR 9,999 for the 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB variants respectively, the device boasts a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, emphasizing both style and exceptional performance. A special INR 1,000 discount is available with ICICI Debit/Credit cards/EMI transactions or an equivalent product exchange offer.

The focus is on offering compelling features at an appealing price and POCO C65 does that. The smartphone features a sleek, precision-crafted design with a notch-free water-drop design and a stunning 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display for an immersive viewing experience.

Setting itself apart, the POCO C65 display offers a 90Hz max refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring seamless scrolling and ultra-responsive touch interactions. The device also prioritizes user well-being with TÜV certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free features, combating visual fatigue.

In the realm of photography, the smartphone boasts a 50MP AI triple rear camera, complemented by a 2MP macro lens, promising clarity with an impressive F/1.8 aperture. For selfie enthusiasts, the 8MP front camera with F/2.2 aperture delivers stunning results. The device ensures prolonged connectivity with its robust 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging, accompanied by a bundled 10W C-type charger. Additionally, it caters to music enthusiasts with a 3.5mm headphone jack, offering an uncompromised audio experience.

Poco says its goal is to democratize decision-making and is committed to continuous product updates, ensuring the highest levels of user satisfaction. The Poco C65 smartphone reflects this commitment by combining innovative design, powerful features, and affordability, the company added.

So, if you are someone who is really interested in photography for personal consumption, you should definitely check out this smartphone. The company is saying that it has focussed a lot on the camera and as far as specs are concerned, that is very much there. However, before going any further, you should evaluate what your requirements are and then proceed accordingly, one way or the other.

First Published Date: 18 Dec, 22:19 IST
