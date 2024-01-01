Icon
Home Tech News PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission launch: 10 things to know about this successful ISRO space odyssey

PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission launch: 10 things to know about this successful ISRO space odyssey

PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission launch: The Indian space agency ISRO has just registered another success with the launch of its newest satellite to study pulsars, black holes, neutron stars, Magnetars, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 01 2024, 11:16 IST
Icon
Stellar triumphs by ISRO in 2023: From Chandrayaan-3 mission to Aditya-L1 mission
PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission
1/7 In July 2023, ISRO marked a historic achievement by launching Chandrayaan-3 mission, its third lunar exploration endeavour. On August 23, the spacecraft achieved a groundbreaking soft landing on the Moon's south pole, making India the first nation to achieve this feat. The lunar south pole holds scientific secrets and cosmic mysteries that could provide insights into our planet's ancient history and the potential for lunar colonisation. (ISRO)
image caption
2/7 Aditya-L1 mission: In September 2023, ISRO launched Aditya-L1 mission, India's first space-based solar observatory. The spacecraft embarked on a complex journey towards the Sun, with its final destination being a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1, situated 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. Aditya-L1 aims to study the Sun, unravelling information not only about our solar system's stars but also contributing to our understanding of other stars in the Milky Way galaxy. (ISRO)
image caption
3/7 Gaganyaan mission: October 2023 witnessed a significant milestone as ISRO launched the uncrewed Test Vehicle Development Flight (TV-D1) of the Gaganyaan program. This mission, conducted from the First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, demonstrated the performance of the Crew Escape System. The in-flight abort showcased the system's capability to separate from the Crew Module, ensuring astronaut safety in case of unforeseen incidents. (ISRO)
image caption
4/7 PSLV-C55 mission: In April 2023, ISRO's PSLV-C55 mission successfully launched two Singaporean satellites – TeLEOS-2 and Lumelite-4. TeLEOS-2, the primary satellite, and Lumelite-4, a co-passenger satellite, were placed into an eastward low-inclination orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This mission showcased India's commitment to international collaboration in space exploration. (ISRO)
image caption
5/7 Gaganyaan Module Propulsion System Test: July 2023 witnessed a crucial milestone as ISRO successfully tested the Gaganyaan Module Propulsion System. This test, conducted at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, involved five liquid apogee motor engines and 16 reaction control system thrusters. These components are vital for maintaining the orbital module's performance and ensuring precise control during the mission. (ISRO)
image caption
6/7 PSLV-C56 mission: In July 2023, ISRO's PSLV-C56 mission, also known as the DS-SAR mission, marked the Indian space agency's 90th mission. The mission, performed in collaboration with NSIL, launched seven Singaporean satellites, including DS-SAR, the primary satellite. The successful launch highlighted India's continued prowess in space exploration and satellite deployment. (ISRO)
image caption
7/7 Yearender 2023: ISRO's Space Achievements: The year 2023 was a momentous one for ISRO, featuring historic achievements ranging from the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's south pole to the successful demonstration of the Crew Escape System in the Gaganyaan program. These accomplishments underscore India's growing prominence in the field of space exploration and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery. (PTI)
PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission
icon View all Images
PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission launch: The mission lifted-off today as scheduled and the powerful PSLV rocket placed the satellite in the intended orbit. (ISRO)

In yet another proud moment for India, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has powered another amazing mission to a successful conclusion. Dubbed the PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission, ISRO launched the rocket and got the satellite into place exactly where it was required. While the XPoSat satellite is the most important part of the entire mission, all the hard work involved in boosting it into space in the correct orbit depended on just one thing - the PSLV-C58 rocket system, which has not been just successful, it is also very cheap when compared to other rocket systems from the US space agency, the National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA). This success comes quickly on the heels of ISRO having successfully launched two historic missions in 2023 - the Chandrayaan-3 mission and Aditya-L1 mission.

1. C58 XPoSat Mission lifted off at 09:10 IST on Monday, the first day of the new calendar year 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Notably, this was the 60th launch of PSLV going as far back as 1993. Significantly, most of the missions have been successfully completed.

2. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in its C58 mission, placed the XPoSat satellite into a 650 Km Low Earth Orbit. The 44.4-metre tall rocket lifted off from this spaceport situated about 135 km east of Chennai.

3. Not just that, as indicated by former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair, ISRO is also successfully competing against fierce competition of billionaire Elon Musk-led Space X in the commercial launch segment as is clear from its payloads.

4. So, what is XPoSat? Known as the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite, this is the first dedicated scientific satellite from ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources.

5. XPoSat has 2 scientific payloads: The first one is POLIX. It is an X-ray Polarimeter for astronomical observations made of a collimator, a scatterer and 4 X-ray proportional counter detectors that surround the scatterer.

6. POLIX is expected to observe about 40 bright astronomical sources of different categories during the planned lifetime of XPoSat mission of about 5 years.

7. The 2nd XPoSat scientific payload is XSPECT. This is an X-ray SPECtroscopy and Timing payload. XSPECT will observe several types of sources viz X-ray pulsars, blackhole binaries, low-magnetic field neutron star (NS) in LMXBs, AGNs and Magnetars.

8. The XPoSat mission objectives include measuring the polarisation of X-rays in the energy band 8-30 keV emanating from about 50 potential cosmic sources through Thomson Scattering by the POLIX payload.

9. Another one of XPoSat mission objectives is to carry out long-term spectral and temporal studies of cosmic X-ray sources in the energy band 0.8-15keV by the XSPECT payload; and to carry out polarisation and spectroscopic measurements of X-ray emissions from cosmic sources by the POLIX and XSPECT payloads, respectively, in the common energy band.

10. XPoSat mission scientific goals: Study the distribution of magnetic field, geometric anisotropies, alignment with respect to the line of sight, nature of accelerators in galactic cosmic X-Ray sources. This includes amazing entities like pulsars, black holes, low-magnetic field neutron stars (NS) in LMXBs, AGNs and Magnetars.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jan, 11:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
GTA 6
GTA 6: Fan made Red Dead Redemption 2 concept trailer sparks frenzy among Rockstar enthusiasts
Nvidia gaming chip
Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order
GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon