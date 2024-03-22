 Pushpak viman launched! With Swadeshi space shuttle, ISRO takes bold step into reusable rocket segment | Tech News
India's space agency, ISRO, achieves significant milestone with the successful launch and landing of Pushpak viman, a winged rocket dubbed the "Swadeshi space shuttle."

By: HT TECH
Mar 22 2024, 12:25 IST
With Pushpak viman's successful launch, ISRO enters the realm of reusable rockets, aiming to reduce costs and minimize space debris. The craft has been dubbed as Swadeshi space shuttle. (PTI)
With Pushpak viman's successful launch, ISRO enters the realm of reusable rockets, aiming to reduce costs and minimize space debris. The craft has been dubbed as Swadeshi space shuttle. (PTI)

ISRO has achieved a significant milestone with the successful launch and landing of Pushpak viman, an SUV-sized winged rocket often dubbed as the "Swadeshi space shuttle." The test, conducted in Karnataka, saw Pushpak viman make a precise landing on a runway after being released from an Air Force helicopter. This accomplishment marks a major stride in India's endeavor to enter the reusable rocket segment, signaling a promising advancement in the country's space exploration efforts.

ISRO Chief S Somanath expressed satisfaction with the outcomes, describing them as "excellent and precise," once again showcasing the agency's technological expertise and proficiency. The mission aimed to simulate the approach and high-speed landing conditions of a Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) returning from space, and Pushpak demonstrated its capabilities with remarkable accuracy.

ISRO's Autonomous Landing Capabilities

Pushpak viman's successful landing, even after being released from an off-nominal position, demonstrated its autonomous landing capabilities. Lifted by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter, the rocket autonomously navigated towards the runway, making necessary cross-range corrections before landing. The precision landing was achieved through a combination of a brake parachute, landing gear brakes, and a nose wheel steering system.

This successful experiment marked the third flight of Pushpak, showcasing its robotic landing abilities in complex scenarios. While operational deployment may take years, Pushpak represents India's bold attempt to make space access more affordable and sustainable. ISRO aims to make the upper stage of the launch vehicle reusable, reducing costs and minimizing space debris. Pushpak's potential applications include refueling in-orbit satellites and retrieving satellites for refurbishment.

Government Investment

Named after the mythical 'Pushpak Viman' from the Ramayana, the project began a decade ago with a dedicated team of engineers and scientists. The 6.5-meter aeroplane-like craft weighs 1.75 tons and is equipped with small thrusters for precise navigation during descent. The government's investment of over 100 crore underscores the significance of this project in India's space endeavors.

Pushpak viman's success adds a new chapter to ISRO's legacy, positioning India as a key player in the global space arena.

