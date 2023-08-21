Home How To Quordle 574 answer for August 21: Perplexing solutions! Better check hints, clues first

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 21 2023, 06:56 IST
Crack today's Quordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues mentioned here. (HT Tech)
Crack today's Quordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues mentioned here. (HT Tech)

Quordle 574 answer for August 21: Monday morning is a difficult time as it is and if the Quordle solutions are too tricky, they can ruin the day. And that is exatcly what tthe puzzle is today - tough. You will have to be at your best to crack Quordle 574 today. Although you have 9 attempts to crack the answers, playing the guessing game can be risky. So, if you do not wish to take a chance, you can easily guess the answer with our Quordle 574 hints and clues. You can also find the answers to today's puzzle at the very end. So, don't break your winning streak, check Quordle 574 hints, and clues here.

Quordle 574 hints for August 21

Shockingly, all four of today's Quordle words are difficult to guess. Even the letters used are quite tricky. You can check the Quordle 574 clues below and have patience, think, and make wise guesses.

Quordle 574 clues for August 21

1. Today's Quordle words begin with F, T, S, and F.

2. The words end with H, E, Y, and O.

3. All words contain at least one vowel.

3. Word 1 clue — disgusting dirt.

4. Word 2 clue — To discover by investigation.

5. Word 3 clue — Covered with pieces of rock.

6. Word 4 clue — a sheet of paper folded once to form four pages of a book.

Here you go! These are some of the best hints and clues we can provide to help you crack today's Quordle challenge. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also check out the answers to today's Quordle 574 challenge at the very end.

Quordle 574 answers for August 21

The answers are right below but are you sure you want to see them? If you want to solve the Quordle challenge yourself then you are advised to stop reading here. However, if you are running out of attempts and need to know the answer then check them out below:

The four words that will make you win today's Quordle 574 challenge are:

FILTH

TRACE

STONY

FOLIO

Congratulations on not breaking your winning streak! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 06:49 IST
