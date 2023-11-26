Icon
Quordle 671 answer for November 26: Twice the trouble! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

  • Quordle 671 answer for November 26: Today’s puzzle is filled with words that have repeated letters within them. It is a very tricky puzzle. Solve it using our Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 26 2023, 23:36 IST
Quordle 671 answer for November 26: Don’t give up. Find your way using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Quordle)
Quordle 671 answer for November 26: Don’t give up. Find your way using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Quordle)

Quordle 671 answer for November 26: After a long time, Quordle has come out all guns blazing. We have not seen a puzzle this difficult in weeks and it sure threw us off-guard at first. We predict a lot of streaks getting broken today and an opportunity for many to climb up the ladder. And all this because the game has picked multiple words with repeated letters. Solving the puzzle will not be easy but do not worry because there is one way to ensure that you get all the green boxes and that is our Quordle hints and clues. And if you directly want the solution, you can just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 671 hints for November 26

Two out of the four words today contain repeated letters. On top of that all the words have different letter arrangement. Finally, one of the word itself is obscure. A combination of all three means that solving the puzzle today will be a tricky thing. Try to use the letter elimination strategy to find the clues as soon as possible. We recommend using a starting word with popular consonants for this particular game.

Quordle 671 clues for November 26

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, H, V, and A.

2. The words end with the letters D, E, E, and D.

3. Word 1 clue - a straight line that joins two points on a curve

4. Word 2 clue - a large animal that is used for riding on or for pulling or carrying heavy loads

5. Word 3 clue - writing that is arranged in short lines with a regular rhythm; poetry

6. Word 4 clue - in front of somebody/something

These are your clues. We are sure if you just thought about it for a moment, you will know the answers instinctively. And if you're still having trouble then just scroll down to check the solution.

Quordle 671 answer for November 26

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CHORD

2. HORSE

3. VERSE

4. AHEAD

We hope this challenging puzzle did not bother you too much. Do make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 23:35 IST
    Icon