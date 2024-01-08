Icon
Home Tech News Reliance Industries-Brookfield to open data centre in Chennai next week: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries-Brookfield to open data centre in Chennai next week: Mukesh Ambani

Ambani says Reliance-Brookfield to open data centre next week.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Jan 08 2024, 07:13 IST
Icon
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
image caption
1/6 The new JioBharat V2 4G phone has emerged as the new phone for the masses. For less than Rs. 1000 it will even provide internet access. It is the phone with the lowest Net-enabled entry price. (ANI)
image caption
2/6 It will go under beta testing for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones starting on July 7, ANI reported. (ANI)
image caption
3/6 The new JioBharat V2 4G smartphone comes with affordable internet services with basic recharge plans starting at Rs. 23 for 28 days, offering unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, an ANI report added. (Jio)
Mukesh Ambani
4/6 Other operators typically offer a basic plan priced at Rs. 179 for 28 days with voice calls and 2GB of data. Jio claims that their basic plan is not only 30% cheaper but also provides 7 times more data compared to feature phone offerings from other operators. (Jio)
image caption
5/6 Additionally, Jio offers annual plans for the feature phone, costing Rs. 1234 for 12 months, which includes unlimited calls and 168 GB of data. (ANI)
image caption
6/6 Some other features of the new JioBharat phone include a 1.77-inch TFT display, 0.3MP camera, 1000mAh battery, SD card support up to 128GB, and 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. (Jio)
Mukesh Ambani
icon View all Images
.Reliance had in July last year invested about 378 crore to enter an existing joint venture, where Brookfield Infrastructure and US-based realty estate investment trust Digital Realty were already partners. (Hindustan Times)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Sunday said his firm Reliance Industries in partnership with Canada's Brookfield will open a data centre in Chennai next week, marking entry into the fast-growing market.

Reliance had in July last year invested about 378 crore to enter an existing joint venture, where Brookfield Infrastructure and US-based realty estate investment trust Digital Realty were already partners. The three own 33 per cent each in the venture.

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet here, Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd, said his group is investing in renewable energy and green hydrogen as well as in setting up a data centre in the state.

"Reliance has partnered with Canada's Brookfield asset management and US-based Digital Reality to set up a state-of-the-art data centre, which will be opened next week," he said.

The Indian data centres market, which is expected to grow 40 per cent a year and draw USD 5 billion in investments by 2025, is heating up with Reliance's entry to rival Gautam Adani's Adani Group and Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel Ltd. in recent months.

Data centre and compute capacity requirements in India are set to jump on growing localisation of personal data, increasing access to digital services and adoption of data-intensive technologies like artificial intelligence among other drivers.

The joint venture will start the 20-megawatt greenfield data centre in Chennai next week and has also acquired 2.15 acres of land in Mumbai to build another 40-MW data centre.

Stating that Tamil Nadu has always been a land of rich cultural and intellectual heritage, Ambani said under the leadership of chief minister M K Stalin, the state has become one of the most business friendly states in the country.

"Therefore, I have every reason to believe it will soon become a trillion-dollar economy, which is the apt slogan of this summit," he said.

Reliance, he said, has partnered in Tamil Nadu's growth over the years.

It opened nearly 1,300 retail stores across the state, investing over 25,000 crore. Jio, the telecom arm of the group, has invested over 35,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, bringing the fruits of digital revolution to 35 million subscribers in every town and village in the state.

In December, Jio completed the fastest roll-out of 5G, anywhere in the world, he said. "This will enable Tamil Nadu to reap the benefits of artificial intelligence and other breakthrough fourth industrial revolution technologies, which will further accelerate its economy."

Ambani said Reliance has committed to making new investments in Tamil Nadu in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

"We shall work closely with the state government to promote sustainable development, which is necessary to save Mother Earth from the climate crisis," he said. "I am confident that the state government will support our forthcoming initiatives with viable policies."

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 07:12 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5 to bid farewell to Xbox Game Pass! Departure date confirmed; Check now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon