Icon
Home Tech News Rise in cybercriminals leveraging voice phishing and OTP theft for data breaches: Report

Rise in cybercriminals leveraging voice phishing and OTP theft for data breaches: Report

Cybercriminals are exploiting a potent fusion of voice phishing and OTP theft, intensifying security concerns, as revealed by cybersecurity experts in a recent report.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 18:37 IST
Icon
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity researchers unveil a new wave of cyber threats as criminals combine voice phishing and OTP theft to breach data defenses. (Pixabay)
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity researchers unveil a new wave of cyber threats as criminals combine voice phishing and OTP theft to breach data defenses. (Pixabay)

In a concerning revelation, cybersecurity researchers have unearthed a growing trend among cybercriminals who are ingeniously merging the sinister world of voice phishing (vishing) with One-Time Password (OTP) grabber services to amplify their illicit activities. The findings, detailed in a report by CloudSEK, a cybersecurity firm, have shed light on an evolving threat landscape.

The Art of Vishing

Vishing, short for voice phishing, is a manipulative technique where individuals are coerced into divulging sensitive information over the phone. What sets vishing apart is the human touch it adds to cyberattacks, making victims more susceptible to trust the caller on the other end of the line. These attackers employ highly sophisticated tactics, including interactive voice response (IVR) systems, authentic voice recordings, or even real-time calls that convincingly mimic trusted companies. Through these means, unsuspecting victims are deftly maneuvered into disclosing their one-time passwords, typically delivered through text messages, CloudSEK reported.

SpoofMyAss.com (SMA)

Recent research brought to light a chilling advertisement on SpoofMyAss.com (SMA), where cybercriminals can access OTP bot escalation and SMS senders, significantly bolstering their capacity to execute large-scale vishing attacks. SMA's toolkit includes the extraction of OTPs, the ability to conduct global calls in a multitude of languages, personalization features, anonymous calling capabilities, and the creation of bot templates - all telltale signs of vishing endeavors.

What's even more disconcerting is that SMA lures users with free sign-ups and a welcoming $1 balance. It classifies its services into OTP Bot Spoofer and SMS Sender. The OTP Bot Spoofer is a call service with the capability to procure OTPs of any length, and retrieve multiple OTPs. Meanwhile, the SMS Sender service deploys 269 legitimate SMS gateways, spanning 87 US-based and 13 India-based gateways, to dispatch text messages to global users.

The Dire Consequences of Exploitation

The ramifications of such exploitations are grave. With cybercriminals gaining unauthorized access to victims' online banking and sensitive accounts, they wield the power to orchestrate a range of fraudulent online transactions, leaving individuals and organizations vulnerable to substantial financial loss and data breaches.

ClouSEK report added, "Employing vishing as their method of choice, the cybercriminals successfully obtained employee credentials, secured global admin privileges within Azure Tenant, exfiltrated data, and subsequently held numerous ESXi hypervisors hostage for a ransom."

Staying Vigilant in the Face of Growing Threats

In light of these evolving threats, cybersecurity experts are urgently advising individuals and organizations to exercise extreme caution. Robust security measures and enhanced awareness are paramount to guarding against these ever-adapting cyber adversaries. It's a call to action to bolster security protocols and stay one step ahead in the battle against cybercrime.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 18:37 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam Deck
When is Steam Deck 2 launch? Know what a recent report says
GTA 6
GTA 6 could be the most expensive video game ever! Check shocking amount
Fortnite
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
E-sports
League of Legends, other esports join Asian Games in competition for the first time
Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon