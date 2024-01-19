Icon
Home Tech News Sam Altman, Bill Gates Weigh AI Risks in Big Election Year

Sam Altman, Bill Gates Weigh AI Risks in Big Election Year

AI and democracy are the talk of Davos.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jan 19 2024, 09:38 IST
Icon
Sam Altman
OpenAI, which counts Microsoft as its largest investor, is “quite focused,” CEO Sam Altman said. (AFP)
Sam Altman
OpenAI, which counts Microsoft as its largest investor, is “quite focused,” CEO Sam Altman said. (AFP)

With almost half of the world's population heading to the polls in a national election in 2024, leaders at the World Economic Forum are grappling with how the arrival of ChatGPT will affect these democracies — and how governments will in turn regulate AI.  Leaders in artificial intelligence including OpenAI's Sam Altman and Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates weighed in this week at Davos, the gilded annual conference where billionaires hold forth on global problems. While all said they took the threat of artificial intelligence on elections seriously, there was a split in whether they thought major disruption was likely.Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella somewhat downplayed the risks. “It's not like this is the first election where disinformation, or misinformation, and election interference is going to be a real challenge that we all have to tackle,” he said, speaking at Bloomberg House at Davos on Tuesday.

Later in the day Altman echoed that sentiment but expressed more uncertainty. “I don't think this will be the same as before,” he said. “It's always a mistake to try to fight the last war.”Altman and Nadella spoke the day after the first major caucus of the US presidential elections, with former President Donald Trump scoring an easy win over his fellow Republicans. ChatGPT wasn't available the last time the US went to the polls, and there's growing concern that -- besides making it easier to write code or craft emails -- generative AI tools could be used to produce disinformation and faked images that unfairly sway voters. In a warning about what's to come, videos featuring AI-generated deepfake voices of politicians spread widely ahead of the Slovak parliamentary elections last year. They were shared on sites including Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook and Instagram, and messaging apps like Telegram that include audio impersonating political opponents, Reset, a research group that looks at technology's impact on democracy, said in a report at the time.One video included a fake, two-minute long clip of a party leader appearing to discuss buying votes. But the audio file was synthesized by an AI tool trained on samples of his voice. At Davos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicted that with generative AI tools, “bad guys will be more productive,'' speaking in an interview with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua.

Meanwhile, Salesforce Inc. CEO Marc Benioff suggested social media poses a bigger risk to the democratic process than AI does. “Regulators have not done their job,” he said.

OpenAI, which counts Microsoft as its largest investor, is “quite focused,” Altman said, on reducing the potential for political misuse of its tools, such as ChatGPT and Dall-E.

Altman and Nadella attended a meeting in May with US Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss AI risks. OpenAI will soon release for testing a tool that can identify AI-generated content and will digitally watermark material generated by Dall-E, the startup said Monday. It reiterated that use of OpenAI models for political campaigning isn't allowed.

“Our mind is not at ease,” Altman said. “We're going to have to watch this incredibly closely this year.”

As for how politics will impact AI, Altman was less concerned. “I believe that America is going to be fine no matter what happens in this election. I believe that AI is going to be fine no matter what happens after this election,” he said.

OpenAI's vice president of global affairs, Anna Makanju, said she's encouraged by proposed regulation being put forward by President Joe Biden and the European Union. “What has struck me and has been really remarkable is that the conversation around AI has remained very bipartisan,” she said.

Altman agreed, sort of: “Both parties hate it.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jan, 09:34 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon