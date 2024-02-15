Sam Altman's OpenAI developing web search product to rival Google, Microsoft Bing

A new web search product is reportedly in the works at OpenAI to take on search giants like Microsoft's Bing and Alphabet's Google. This development comes just days after it was suggested that the ChatGPT creator was working on two types of agents - one that could automate complex tasks by taking over devices, and the other that may handle web-based tasks. These leaks come at a time when the company is also trying to stop leaks by hiring investigators.

OpenAI developing web search product

According to a report by The Information, OpenAI's web search product could be integrated into ChatGPT. There are also claims that it might be available as a ChatGPT Plus feature, which is the AI chatbot's premium subscription. This new product hints at a more knowledge-driven approach to search. While there are no official details, it is speculated that OpenAI might launch this web search product as a standalone service altogether.

The report further suggests that OpenAI may use Microsoft's Bing for some of the functionality of its rumoured web search product. The tech giant is OpenAI's biggest backer, with a stake of nearly $10 billion and even has a non-voting observer seat on the ChatGPT maker's board.

This would not mark the first time that the two companies have collaborated to offer services to consumers. Microsoft already uses OpenAI's Large Language Models (LLMs) in its suite of AI services such as the Azure OpenAI Service, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called this partnership “the best bromance in tech”.

AI agents

The Information previously reported about AI agents being in development at OpenAI. The company has reportedly trained its AI agent on samples of humans using computers, as well as how they work across different apps. While the release date of these AI agents is still unknown, the report suggests that OpenAI has been developing them for over a year.

This revelation comes days after it came to light that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is in talks with investors in an attempt to raise investment. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Altman aims to “boost the world's chip-building capacity”, and expand its AI prowess.

