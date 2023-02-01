Samsung Galaxy S23 launches in India! Galaxy Book 3 laptops with 13th Gen Intel chips arrive too

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy S23 series smartphones across the global markets, including India along with the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops. While the company is yet to reveal the prices for India and some other markets, we now know what it could be like based on the prices from the US market. Along with the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops as its latest generation of Windows notebooks.

Before we dive into the specs, here is what these devices cost in the US. The Galaxy S23 series starts at $799 for the base variant while the Galaxy S23 Plus starts at $999. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now coming at a price of $1199. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro starts at $1249. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 costs $1399 whereas the Galaxy Nook 3 Ultra, the flagship model, comes at a price of $2199.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance

The Galaxy S23 series is more of like a S variant of the Galaxy S22 series, only bringing refinements to the areas where the predecessor fell short. The design changes on the vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus that ditch the camera bump and go for floating camera lenses, as seen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, retains the same design with minor tweaks here and there. Samsung is doubling down on the sustainability factor this year with ecologically right materials. These phones also use the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved drop protection.

As part of the Snapdragon for Galaxy initiative, Samsung is using an enhanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a beefed up CPU core. Battery capacities seen an overall upgrade on the Galaxy S23 vanilla models — the Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery whereas the Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh capacity battery.

The cameras is where a lot of changes have taken place. The Galaxy S23 Ultra retains the same camera setup as the S22 Ultra, except for the main 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera that promised to offer improved image clarity and better low light videography. All the three models can record 8K videos at up to 30 fps. Samsung is also bringing the ability to shoot 50MP photos in Pro Mode and a new Astro mode for longer exposures.

Galaxy Book 3 series launches too

As for the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops, Samsung is using the new 13th Gen Intel Core chips on all the four new models — the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 14, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 16, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra offers the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 or the Core i9 processors, a choice of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU or the RTX 4070 laptop GPU, up to 1TB SSD storage, and Windows 11 onboard. The laptop features a USB Gen 3.2 Type A port, a microSD card slot, an HDMi 2.0 port, and 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. The 76Whr battery is accompanied by a 100W USB-C adapter for charging. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3. Lastly, the laptop has a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 16:10 3K display.

The Book 3 Pro comes in two screen sizes — 14-inch and 16-inch, both having a 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, 500nits of brightness and 16:10 aspect ratio. The Book 3 Pro 360 has a 16-inch display with a 360-degree hinge. Buyers can spec the laptop with a 13th Gen Core i7 chip or a 13th Gen Core i5 chip. You only the Intel Iris Xe graphics for GPU whereas the RAM can be had with 8GB/16GB/32GB configurations, whereas storage option can be had between 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSD. The 14-inch variants have a 63Whr battery whereas the 16-inch variant will have a 76Wh battery. All of them support 65W USB-C power adapter for charging.