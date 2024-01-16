Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: From Galaxy S24 series to Galaxy AI, all the expected announcements

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Samsung is gearing up for the big launch of its flagship Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. While the last Samsung event was held at the company's home turf in South Korea, Samsung has shifted venue, and the Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place in San Jose, California. As per the rumours, the highlight of the event is expected to be the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series, but it is not likely to be the only announcement. Leaks suggest Samsung will have plenty on offer, including major AI announcements with Galaxy AI, as well as a possibility of the Galaxy Ring. Check out all the expected announcements at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

1. Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus

According to specs leaked by WinFuture, the vanilla Galaxy S24 models might get a big feature that was previously exclusive to the top-end Ultra smartphone - a 1Hz refresh rate. Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow color options. Some rumors have mentioned that these two smartphones will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US, while in other regions it will come with Exynos 2400 SOC. Another rumor says that the base model and the Plus model may feature an optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead.

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will feature a triple camera system with 50MP+10MP+12MP cameras. These two phones may also feature a new battery design, which is being called a stacked battery, by rumours. It will offer better energy density without an increase in size.

2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

A rumor claims that the upcoming flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a titanium frame, matching its rival iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in build quality. The flagship phone might reportedly be available in four different colours — Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. Alongside it may feature a flatter 6.8-inch QHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also likely to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which would significantly improve its performance.

Apart from this, the four rear cameras could include a 200MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP 3x zoom lens, and a 50MP 5x periscope lens. The smartphone may also include 12GB RAM for all its storage variants. On connectivity, it might sport Wi-Fi 7 and Ultra Wide Band (UWB).

3. Galaxy AI

It is being teased that Samsung will introduce new Galaxy AI features with the Galaxy S24 series which means we may see new features which will give tough competition to Apple iPhone 15 series and Google Pixel 8 series.

Samsung described it as a “comprehensive mobile AI experience” that is powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI which is enabled through the company's various open collaborations. This likely means that the technology is being built for smartphones, and it will have both on-device AI. Galaxy AI will also bring a feature called AI Live Translate Call that will give users a personal translator. This means the smartphone will come with audio and text translations in real-time.

4. Galaxy Ring

Samsung may announce a new wearable technology in the form of a smart ring which will enable users to track their fitness just like a smartwatch. Initial patent filings hint at cutting-edge health tracking features, incorporating ECG and PPG sensors for heart rate and temperature monitoring, aligning it with competitors like the Oura Ring 3.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is an official confirmation from Samsung, that is expected to arrive during tomorrow's Galaxy Unpacked event.

Also read these top stories today:

Is Apple Watch banned or not? After the court case that led to the ban of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, Apple just got some relief! Know where things stand for Apple now. Read all about it here.

Trouble everywhere! The Earth is heating up, as is conflict in the Middle East. The world economy and Ukraine's defense against Russia are sputtering along. Artificial intelligence (AI) could upend all our lives. The to-do list of global priorities has grown for this year's edition of the World Economic Forum. Know where things stand here.

World Inc. is worried! Global CEOs are increasingly worried about the long-term viability of their businesses, a pre-Davos survey showed. Pressure is mounting from artificial intelligence (AI) and climate disruption. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now