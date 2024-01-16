Icon
Home Tech News Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: From Galaxy S24 series to Galaxy AI, all the expected announcements

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: From Galaxy S24 series to Galaxy AI, all the expected announcements

Samsung will have plenty on offer at the Galaxy Unpacked event, including the Galaxy S24 series, major AI launches namely Galaxy AI, as well as a possibility of the Galaxy Ring. Check out all the expected announcements during the event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 16 2024, 16:22 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: 5 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features that could be groundbreaking
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
1/5 Titanium frame - A rumour claims that the upcoming flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a titanium frame. This would be a smart move considering its rival, Apple has provided a titanium chassis in the iPhone 15 Pro models. In theory, it could mean a more durable yet lighter Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
2/5 New chipset - The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is reported to get the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood. It is one of the most powerful chipsets in the market. it could give a big power boost to Samsung’s upcoming flagship, leading to an enhanced user experience. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
3/5 Bigger vapour chamber - The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be a phone for gamers courtesy of one big feature - a larger vapour chamber. Leaks say it might get a vapour chamber 1.9 times bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This feature might particularly appeal to gamers as smartphones tend to get heated up after long and intense gaming sessions. (Pexels)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
4/5 Better cameras - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely sport a quad camera setup with 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP cameras, according to analysts. While the camera system looks almost the same on paper except for one sensor, leaks claim it could be better courtesy of a new chip and AI features. (Pexels)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
5/5 AI features - Samsung is likely to showcase a host of new AI features onboard the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It has already teased that ‘Galaxy AI is coming’. A standout revelation from the leaks introduces "Circle to Search," a new Google-powered feature that allows users to search any image, video, or text on their screen without the need for screenshots. Moreover, "Live Translate" for phone calls, AI-driven improvements to night zoom, and an innovative "Note Assist" feature within Samsung's Notes app may also be on the way. (Bloomberg)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will see the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, among others. (Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Samsung is gearing up for the big launch of its flagship Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. While the last Samsung event was held at the company's home turf in South Korea, Samsung has shifted venue, and the Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place in San Jose, California. As per the rumours, the highlight of the event is expected to be the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series, but it is not likely to be the only announcement. Leaks suggest Samsung will have plenty on offer, including major AI announcements with Galaxy AI, as well as a possibility of the Galaxy Ring. Check out all the expected announcements at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

1. Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus

According to specs leaked by WinFuture, the vanilla Galaxy S24 models might get a big feature that was previously exclusive to the top-end Ultra smartphone - a 1Hz refresh rate. Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow color options. Some rumors have mentioned that these two smartphones will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US, while in other regions it will come with Exynos 2400 SOC. Another rumor says that the base model and the Plus model may feature an optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead.

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will feature a triple camera system with 50MP+10MP+12MP cameras. These two phones may also feature a new battery design, which is being called a stacked battery, by rumours. It will offer better energy density without an increase in size.

2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

A rumor claims that the upcoming flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a titanium frame, matching its rival iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in build quality. The flagship phone might reportedly be available in four different colours — Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. Alongside it may feature a flatter 6.8-inch QHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also likely to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which would significantly improve its performance.

Apart from this, the four rear cameras could include a 200MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP 3x zoom lens, and a 50MP 5x periscope lens. The smartphone may also include 12GB RAM for all its storage variants. On connectivity, it might sport Wi-Fi 7 and Ultra Wide Band (UWB).

3. Galaxy AI

It is being teased that Samsung will introduce new Galaxy AI features with the Galaxy S24 series which means we may see new features which will give tough competition to Apple iPhone 15 series and Google Pixel 8 series.

Samsung described it as a “comprehensive mobile AI experience” that is powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI which is enabled through the company's various open collaborations. This likely means that the technology is being built for smartphones, and it will have both on-device AI. Galaxy AI will also bring a feature called AI Live Translate Call that will give users a personal translator. This means the smartphone will come with audio and text translations in real-time.

4. Galaxy Ring

Samsung may announce a new wearable technology in the form of a smart ring which will enable users to track their fitness just like a smartwatch. Initial patent filings hint at cutting-edge health tracking features, incorporating ECG and PPG sensors for heart rate and temperature monitoring, aligning it with competitors like the Oura Ring 3.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is an official confirmation from Samsung, that is expected to arrive during tomorrow's Galaxy Unpacked event.

Also read these top stories today:

Is Apple Watch banned or not? After the court case that led to the ban of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, Apple just got some relief! Know where things stand for Apple now. Read all about it here.

Trouble everywhere! The Earth is heating up, as is conflict in the Middle East. The world economy and Ukraine's defense against Russia are sputtering along. Artificial intelligence (AI) could upend all our lives. The to-do list of global priorities has grown for this year's edition of the World Economic Forum. Know where things stand here.

World Inc. is worried! Global CEOs are increasingly worried about the long-term viability of their businesses, a pre-Davos survey showed. Pressure is mounting from artificial intelligence (AI) and climate disruption. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 15:40 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon