Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5: How eco-friendly are they?

The newest foldable smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, incorporate pre-consumer recycled aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastic sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels, and PET bottles.

By: HT TECH
Aug 13 2023, 09:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5
View all Images
The paper used for the packaging box is made from 100% recycled material. (Bloomberg)

Samsung says its aim is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and pursue 100% renewable energy by 2030. It monitors the greenhouse gas emissions at the head office and its domestic and overseas project sites and continuously seeks more ways to reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions, such as establishing eco-friendly facilities. These efforts are yet again reflected in the newly launched models Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5

Sustainability with Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5

Samsung's fifth generation of foldables, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 represent yet another step in Samsung's commitment to design technology that breaks barriers while aiming to minimize the impact on the environment. The new smartphones expand the innovative use of recycled materials in product design, introducing new materials to more components.

As a result, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 use recycled materials in 15 device components, an increase from six internal components in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. The newest foldable smartphones incorporate pre-consumer recycled aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastic sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels, and PET bottles. They also scale the use of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which contains an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled glass content.

Apart from using more types of recycled materials in each device, Samsung has doubled the amount of device components that use a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled plastic or pre-consumer recycled glass, or an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled glass.

When it comes to packaging, Samsung is looking to reduce the presence of single-use plastic and that's why the paper for the packaging box is made using 100% recycled material. The company also switched to recycled paper material for the front and back cover protector.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 continue Samsung's work to optimize the longevity and improve the upgradability of its smartphones. Each device comes with five years of security updates and four generations of OS upgrades, helping to extend the product lifecycle. As a result, the Galaxy community can reliably enjoy their devices for a longer period of time, enabling them to make eco-conscious choices in their daily lives.

Notably, Samsung has secured record pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. In the first 28 hours, more than 100,000 consumers pre-booked Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 in India.

Price and Availability

You can buy Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a starting price of Rs. 99999 (8/256 GB). On the other hand, Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available from Rs.154999 (12/256 GB). Customers who will pre-book Galaxy Z Flip5 will get benefits worth Rs. 20000 and those who will pre-book Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get benefits worth Rs.23000.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 09:44 IST
